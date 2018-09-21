Northlake Christian School has had many different staff members in its 41-year history, and new head of school Glenn Martin is one of the most recent additions.
Martin said he's excited for the opportunity and eager to help the school grow, develop and change in the coming years.
“My most important role in leadership is to evaluate the strengths of Northlake, which are clear in a lot of ways, and find ways to maximize those strengths,” Martin said.
He wants to improve academic departments, fine arts, athletics, the school band and college counseling. He wants to make simple changes that have a positive effect on students and the school community.
“I want to make changes that affect the student experience," he said. "I want students to enjoy coming here. There are a bunch of things I’m looking at and learning what they are still."
While Martin is working to make positive changes, he is aware of the pushback that sometimes comes with new leadership. He's working to ensure that all changes benefit students and don't hurt them.
“Whenever there is change in leadership there is always pushback,” Martin said. “I want to look at what changes can be made to ... impact the learning environment in positive ways.”
At the start of the school year, Martin gathered parents and board members to discuss larger changes that could be made to help the school further flourish in the community.
“The business of school is what we looked at,” Martin said. “Things like financial aid, recruitment of teachers and tuition models.”
Martin came aboard in July and said he's enjoyed his time at Northlake so far.
“People here are so friendly," he said. "The entire north shore community has been welcoming!”