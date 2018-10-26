The Shadow Program at St. Scholastica is designed to influence middle-school students to attend St. Scholastica Academy when they reach high school.
Prospective students are allowed to follow an SSA student to experience and consider a place of sisterhood and its four pillars of prayer, work, study and community.
Shadows have the opportunity to accompany an SSA ambassador for a half day of classes as well as during lunch. Once the lunch period ends, SSA Admissions Director Lynda Ryan leads a tour around the campus.
“Shadowing is so important because prospective students really get a true feel of what the campus is like," Ryan said. "It makes or breaks their decision.”
On Oct. 16, freshman Ambassador Caroline Leboeuf and her shadow, Abby Rodriguez, reflected on the experience.
“It helps the girls get an understanding of how life at the academy is,” Leboeuf said.
Rodriguez, who attends St. Peter School nearby, said “It helps to see how the school really works and to see the relationships between all of the girls.”
In high school, friendships are made that last a lifetime, and Shadow Day allows young girls to experience how those friendships are made at St. Scholastica Academy. The sisterhood at SSA embraces the welcoming atmosphere, which serves a constant reminder of its alma mater, “SSA our home you’ll always be.”