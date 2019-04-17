SPRING REVIVAL: Pentecost Missionary Baptist Church will continue its annual spring revival at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 36018 Shady Lane, Slidell. The theme is "Walking in the Newness of Life." Speakers are Julian Carter, of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Pearl River; Aaron Evans, of New Dimension Church of God in Christ in Slidell; and Bishop Eugene Wellington, of El Bethel Apostolic in Slidell. Call (985) 641-5527 for additional information.
HOLY LAND TRIP: Registration is open for a tour of Israel and several sites, organized through Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Slidell for 2020. A faith-based travel agency is handling arrangements, which will include the Garden of Gethsemane, Bethlehem, the Shepherd's Fields and the Via Delarosa. Cost including airfare from New Orleans is $3,646. For information, contact Suzie Hunt at (985) 641-5829 or suzie@aldersgate-slidell.org.