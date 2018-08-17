More than 300 people attended the final One Lake public meeting in Slidell Thursday evening to discuss the Pearl River Basin Demonstration Project — a controversial flood control effort near Jackson, Mississippi, that has drawn stiff opposition from citizens downstream.
The meeting was held at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium and hosted by State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the proposal.
One Lake is a $345 million plan to dam the Pearl River near Jackson and create a 1,500-acre pond there to alleviate flooding in that area.
Hewitt and others in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana have shown adamant opposition to the project. They say they fear it will choke water flow to areas like the Honey Island Swamp, disrupt critical habitat and animal species, and exacerbate erosion in the lower Pearl River basin, among other things.
Congress authorized a dam on the Pearl in 2007, but officials with the Rankin Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District (who pitched the project in Slidell during an hourlong presentation) said the feasibility study/environmental impact statement is as much as a year away from even being presented to the Army Corps of Engineers for its first round of approval.
The meeting in Slidell, and previous ones like it in neighboring Hancock County, Mississippi, Jackson and Baton Rouge, gave the public a chance to voice opinion on the One Lake proposal. A stenographer and videographer recorded their statements, and biologists, engineers and lawyers were stationed at tables fanned out along the back wall of the Slidell Auditorium to answer questions.
As was the case at the three previous public meetings, most in attendance found little satisfaction in the presentation. Taking a cue perhaps from statements Hewitt has previously made, some said they felt the proposal was a land deal that would create waterfront property in Jackson and prove a financial windfall for developers there.
They pointed to the Ross Barnett Reservoir, a 33,000-acre water-control project northeast of Jackson, which has been a catalyst for economic and residential growth there. Some in Slidell, however, think the reservoir has contributed to increased flooding in the lower Pearl since construction was completed in 1963.
“I think this was a dog and pony show,” said Barry Bagert, a former St. Tammany Parish police juror who once ran tours of the Honey Island Swamp. “(The district) hired the consultants to do these studies, so you know the consultant is going to give them the answers they want."
Bagert said his greatest fear with the One Lake project is reduced water flow to the lower Pearl River basin.
“It will change the whole ecology (if there’s less water running through the river to its mouth,)” Bagert said. “Saltwater intrusion — the whole estuary will suffer. The number one tourist industry in St. Tammany is swamp tours. It could ruin that. ... I spent over 300 days a year for 15 years on the river doing swamp tours. I know all about that river.”
Bagert said he was encouraged to run for the Police Jury in 1984 following significant flooding of the lower Pearl River system a year earlier. Homes in the Military Road area near Slidell, an area he soon would represent, were swamped, as were interests in Jackson.
Bagert put part of the blame for that flood on the Ross Barnett Reservoir and previous efforts to stymie the Pearl’s flow upstream.
“I think this is a bad deal,” Bagert said. “I don’t think they’re giving us truth.”
Bob Owen, a businessman who grew up on the Pearl River system near Slidell, agreed. He disputed assertions that damming the Pearl at Jackson would have a negligible effect on water flow on the river in St. Tammany Parish.
“When a weir was put up at Walkiah Bluff (on the river northwest of Picayune, Mississippi), we had 12 bayous in the lower basin that dried up in one week,” Owen said. “Mills Bayou, which we used to water ski in, dried up in a week. It was gone. The whole thing silted in, and that was a project the experts claimed would do nothing to change water flow on the river.
“Imagine something like (One Lake) coming to the river. There's no question it's going to have a significant impact on water flow here."
Owen said he has other concerns, chiefly that decreased water flow would require the district to pull water from canals and steams that service wastewater facilities in the Jackson area. He said that having to bisect or dredge landfills in the Jackson area to complete the project would put more pollutants in a river that cannot suffer further distress.
The Pearl is on the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s list of impaired waterways because of the amount of wastewater it receives.
The Slidell meeting was attended by a host of local governmental officials, including state legislators, mayors, members of the parish council and the parish president.
St. Tammany and Washington parishes, the City of Bogalusa, the Town of Pearl River and the Louisiana Legislature all have passed resolutions opposing One Lake, as have Lawrence and Hancock counties and the Town of Monticello in Mississippi.
The public comment period on the project closes Sept. 6.
To view the full report, go online to rankinhindsflooddistrict.ms.gov.