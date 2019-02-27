LSU: Three Mandeville seniors are among 10 awarded the 2018 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship Award for participation and leadership in campus and community service. Campus Life, a department within the Office of the Dean of Students, presents awards to females students annually. Rachel Campbell, political communications; Madison Liggio, early childhood education; and Haily Teachout, biological sciences have been named.
NORTHWESTERN STATE: Six hundred and fifty-four students were named to the Fall 2018 President’s List at Northwestern State University. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 4.0. Area students named to the list are:
- Covington — Henri Blanchat, Justin Brogdon, Rachael Coyne, Sarah Shiflett
- Folsom — Shaylee Laird, Sarah Moore
- Kentwood — Jenna Morris
- Lacombe — William Simpson
- Mandeville — Shannon Roussell
- Slidell — Ayrianna Edwards, Katherine Gallinghouse, Parker Gwaltney, Abigail Miller, Sabrina Miller, Holly Penta, Rachel Reed, Jourdan Waddell, Olivia Warren.
Dean's list scholars earned a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.999. Area students named to the list are:
- Bush — Saige Tassin
- Covington — Kayla Keys, Andrea Mier, Cathleen Oviedo, Etienne Blanchat
- Lacombe — Casey Casler
- Madisonville — Sarahjane Ladut, Bailey Perrilloux
- Mandeville — Maci Burt, Mya Holmes, Sheridan Smith, Jalen Willis
- Slidell — Rikki Ayers, Brittany Brooks, Jacqueline Coleman, Shakera Dixon, Jordan Garcia, Thomas Garner, Claire Harvey, William Jensen, Tristan Johnson, Allyssa Marshall, Isabel Melhado, Kha Nguyen, John Norvel, Theresa Sharp, Raina Woods
Honor list scholars have a grade point average of between 3.0 and 3.49. Area students named to the are:
- Bush — Serena Bonnette
- Covington — Kenneth Sears, Crystal Tucker
- Madisonville — Zoe Almaraz, Jensen Volz
- Mandeville — Carrie Maxwell
- Slidell — Juliana Garcia, Noah Glass, Ashley Henry, Kierston Jackson, Maci Walgamotte.
AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY: Emily Connor, of Mandeville, has been named to the dean's list of Azusa Pacific University in California. A social work major, she has maintained a 3.5 or better GPA.
BRENAU UNIVERSITY: Meghan Mistric, of Mandeville, has been named to the merit list at the Gainesville, Georgia, university. A biology major, she has maintained a 3.5 GPA as a full-time student.
GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY: Wesley Bobbitt, of Slidell, has been named to the president's list at the Atlanta university. Students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken to qualify for the list.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY: Ann Byerley, of Mandeville, has been named to the dean's list at RIT in New York. A biomedical engineering student, she has maintained a 3.4 or better GPA.
SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE: Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is offering a full-tuition scholarship to a 2019 graduating high school senior or graduating WorkReady U — Adult Education student from St. Tammany, Washington, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes enrolling full-time in the Maritime Technology program during the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarship is for two consecutive semesters, for a maximum total scholarship award of $5,000 (fall and spring semesters only). For information and application, see northshorecollege.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.
PA PROGRAM: Xavier University, of Louisiana, and Ochsner Health System will launch a new Physician Assistant program in January 2020. The 28-month, full-time graduate program, which leads to a master’s degree in health sciences, is comprised of three semesters of classroom instruction followed by 16 months of clinical training within the Ochsner Health System. For information and applications, see www.xula.edu/physician-assistant-program or call (504) 520-5119.