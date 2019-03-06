Ash Wednesday
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE: First United Methodist Church of Covington will hold services at 8 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. in the sanctuary, 203 N. Jefferson Ave. For information, call (985) 892-4694 or email fumccov@bellsouth.net
ASHES TO GO: Christ Episcopal Church Slidell will offer the imposition of ashes outside the building at 1534 Seventh St. from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. First responders may go to the head of the line. There will be services in the church at noon and 7 p.m. For information, call (985) 643-4531.
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE: St. Peter Catholic Church will hold Masses on Ash Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 125 E. 19th Ave., Covington. Distribution of ashes will also be at noon without Mass. For information, call (985) 892-2422.
Fish fries
ST. LUKE'S: The K of C Council 9973 and the Men's Club sponsor the meals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday through April 12 at the St. Luke's Family Life Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. Dine in or out, with drive-through service available. The organizations will serve fried or baked fish, two sides and a roll for $10. Beverages will be available. The St. Luke Ladies Club will sell desserts. For information, call (985) 641-6429.
MARY, QUEEN OF PEACE: Knights of Columbus Council #12072 in Mandeville will hold catfish and shrimp fry fundraisers from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12 at school cafeteria, 1515 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville for dine in or out. The $10 meal includes fried or baked catfish plate, a fried shrimp plate or a fried catfish or fried shrimp po-boy. All come with a green salad, potato salad or french fries, dessert and drink. Children’s mac and cheese are also available. Credit cards accepted.
SACRED HEART OF JESUS: The K of C Lenten fish fries will be April 5 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rouquette Hall (church grounds), 28088 Main St., Lacombe. Eat in or take out. Fish or shrimp, salad, vegetable, bread and dessert, $8; combo fish and shrimp plates, $9; shrimp only $10. (985) 882-5229.
ST. ANSELM: The menu includes fried shrimp, catfish, soft-shelled crab, seafood gumbo, sides and more; child’s plate available. Food will be served March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 12 at the church, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Drive-through begins at 4 p.m.; dine-in at 5 p.m. Take-out available. Prices vary; desserts sold. Stations of the Cross every Friday in Lent (except Good Friday), 8:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m. (985) 845-7342. stanselmparish.org.
ST. MARGARET MARY: Get fish, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, with shrimp pastas served select Fridays., on March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 12, from 5-8 p.m. Cost: $10 a plate. Drive-thru and take-out service. Girl Scouts sell desserts; Boy Scouts sell drinks. 1050 Robert Boulevard, Slidell. (985) 788-3985.
OUR LADY OF LOURDES: The Men’s Club hold the fish fries on Fridays, March 15, 29 and April 15, from 5-8 p.m. in Msgr. Frank Lipps Gym, 345 Westchester Place, Slidell. Fried fish, fried shrimp, Baked Fish OLL "Ooh La La" with sautéed shrimp served with crab-boiled smashed potatoes, salad and dessert. Prices vary. Cheese pizza slices: $2. Drinks sold. Dine-in or drive-thru service. Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. with Mass at 6:30 p.m. every Lenten Fridays.
ST. PETER: K of C Council 12906 puts on the fries every Lenten Friday beginning March 8 (excluding Good Friday), from 5:30-8 p.m. in the cafeteria, 130 E. Temperance St., Covington. $10. Fried catfish, Gulf shrimp, homemade potato salad, coleslaw, fries, French bread. Drinks, desserts sold (free Abita root beer refills). Stations of the Cross on Fridays at 7 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 185: Friday, 5-7 p.m. Legion Hall, 1680 St. Ann Place, Slidell. Fried catfish and shrimp dinner. $12. (985) 643-9317.
St. Joseph's Altars
ST. ANSELM ALTAR: A St. Joseph's Altar will be blessed at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Anselm, 206 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Serving and viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17. For information, call (985) 845-7342.
ST. JANE ALTAR: A St. Joseph's Altar will be held at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, and noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at St. Jane de Chantal, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs. A Mass will be at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and food will be served at noon.
Other events
THEOLOGY ON TAP: St. Anselm Catholic Church will sponsor Theology on Tap for young adults at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Chimes Restaurant, 19130 W. Front St., Covington. Speakers begin at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are self-serve. For information, call (985) 845-7342.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY: The Pentecost Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate 57 years Sunday at 4 p.m. at 36138 Shady Lane, Slidell. The Rev. Norman Farve, of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, will speak. For information, call (985) 641-5527 or email pbchu@bellsouth.net.
REVIVAL: Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church will hold three nights of revivals Tuesday to Thursday, March 12-14, at 7 p.m. at 2445 Fourth St., Slidell, under the theme "Broken … But Waiting On My Blessings!" Speakers include Ray L. Larry, Kelly Tillison and Chester Shelby. For information, call (985) 201-7800.
JOY AUCTION: "Giddy Up for a Good Time" will be the theme for the annual auction at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 57210 Allen Road, Slidell. The event features quilts, crafts, vintage and estate items, plants and baked goods. A light lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.
HAITIAN EVENING: "A Night in Haiti" will celebrate the partnership of Mary, Queen of Peace Church in Mandeville with St. Benoit in Dessources, Haiti, at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the school cafeteria at 1501 W. Causeway Approach, with a dinner and Caribbean music. Haitian crafts and art will be available for sale, with the proceeds going to education and lunch expenses for students at St. Benoit. Tickets are $40 or $75 per couple. For reservations, email MQPHaiti@gmail.com or send a check to Mary, Queen of Peace Parish Center, ATTN: Haiti Ministry, 1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA, 70471, payable to “Mary, Queen of Peace” and note “Night in Haiti” on memo line. Tickets may also be purchased at the MQP Parish Center starting Monday and after Mass on the weekend of March 17. For more information, call (985) 626-0944 or visit www.maryqueenofpeace.org/haiti-partnership.
GAITHER CONCERT: Grammy winner Bill Gaither will host a concert with the Gaither Vocal Band at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, First Baptist Church of Covington, 16333 La. 1085. Tickets are $20-$35. For information and tickets, visit www.gaither.com or call (855) 484-1991.