A Harvey man was arrested by Mandeville police Sunday afternoon after an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker led police to stop him and discover three weapons, marijuana, 100 rounds of ammunition, spent shell casings, a crow bar, and masks and gloves in his car.
ReJean Wright, 20, was booked on charges related to possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools and an expired inspection sticker, according to authorities.
Authorities said they inspected the vehicle after detecting the smell of marijuana during conversation with the car's occupants.
Wright's passneger, 19-year-old Kierra Murphy of Mandeville, was also arrested for posession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The pair is currently being held in St. Tammany Parish Jail.
The weapons in Wright's possession, including a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic 9mm pistol, a Century Arms AK style semi-automatic rifle and a Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle, as well as the ammunition in the car were sent to the state crime lab for testing in order to determine whether they are connected to previous crimes in other parts of the state.
Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker said he is proud of the work accomplished during the traffic stop.
"Criminals pay no attention to jurisdictional boundaries but Mandeville remains a safe community because we are vigilant, always looking beyond the traffic violation," Sticker said.