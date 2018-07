Several members of the Slidell Women's Civic Club provided entertainment during a recent twilight luau golf tournament held by the Emerging Young Professionals group of the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce at Royal Golf Club in Slidell. Seen here, from left, are Barbara Doyle, Rosemary Clement, Anna Merle Merritt, Mary Clement and Nell LaPorte. Club members Megan Brown, Gwendolyn Clement and Dania Fandal were also on hand for the fun.