Karen Champagne, a small business owner who twice before has run for St. Tammany Parish President, has announced she once again is seeking the office.
Champagne, a Republican, finished second in both the 2011 and 2015 elections for parish president.
In 2011, she was one of five candidates who vied for the job held by term-limited incumbent Kevin Davis. Current St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister won 73 percent of the vote in that race, with Champagne a distant second with 13 percent of the vote.
Champagne was one of three candidates to challenge Brister in 2015, but Brister was re-elected in a landslide, with 71 percent of votes. Champagne got 17 percent of ballots cast in that election.
Champagne, who moved to St. Tammany Parish in 2003 and now lives in Abita Springs, said her main concerns include high taxes and fees in the parish, traffic congestion, drainage, “extreme” permitting and licensing, and high density developments. She accused the current administration of making life in St. Tammany "more difficult and expensive.”
Champagne said she would reduce regulations, taxes and fees to spark economic development and to make life easier on local families. She vows to bring a “common sense approach to efficient, effective and honest government."
A release announcing Champagne’s candidacy said she received the Order of St. Louis Medallion for helping restore Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mandeville following Hurricane Katrina; that she obtained an opinion from the state Attorney General in support of parental rights; wrote an amicus curiae brief which was accepted by the Louisiana Supreme Court; and was asked to help draft documents that were made into current law protecting the rights of students and parents in public schools; and also giving control of curriculum, content and teaching methods to the local school boards.
Brister is seeking a third term as St. Tammany Parish President. Covington Mayor Mike Cooper, who is term-limited in his current position, also has announced his candidacy.
The election will be held Oct. 12. Qualifying will take place Aug. 6-8.