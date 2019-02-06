The Grant’s Gift Foundation raised money to support people with special needs during its Cards4Kids fundraiser Jan. 26 at Tchefuncta Country Club in Covington.
Guests tried their luck at blackjack, roulette and craps tables at the casino-themed event. There was also dancing to the sounds of Typically Booked, as well as food and festive libations.
Adding to the fun were live and silent auctions that featured dozens of donated items ranging from artwork and jewelry to outdoor gear and a variety of gift cards.
The Grant’s Gift Foundation, which operates under the umbrella of the Northshore Community Foundation, was started by Michael and Angie de la Houssaye, whose son Grant has special needs. To date, the foundation has gifted more than $195,000 for items such as adaptive bicycles, iPads and scholarships, which have enhanced the lives of more than 100 local families.
For more information, to donate or to become a volunteer, or to request assistance for a child with special needs, visit www.grantsgiftfoundation.org.