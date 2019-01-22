Bobby Couvillion has drawn plenty of online attention for his Facebook screeds about St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith, whom he frequently accuses of corruption in expletive-laced posts and videos.
But now Couvillion is claiming Smith has trumped up a false charge against him as a political vendetta.
Couvillion, 51, turned himself in to authorities Friday after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest on a misdemeanor count of cyberstalking.
Capt. Scott Lee, a spokesman for Smith, said that Couvillion was treated like anyone else and that the sheriff had nothing to do with the complaint against the Madisonville man.
"He says some things (about Smith) that are not so nice," Lee said of Couvillion. "But that's not against the law."
The warrant for Couvillion's arrest stemmed from an investigation into a complaint of cyberstalking that was originally made by a Covington-area resident in August, Lee said.
He said the complaint centered on a "multitude of messages" that Couvillion allegedly sent on a social media site that the target said constituted harassment.
A patrol deputy took the initial complaint, which then was shifted to Sheriff's Office investigators, who sought via a search warrant to find out from a social media company whether the messages could be connected to an IP address, Lee said.
The initial effort was not successful, Lee said, noting that a couple of the accounts had been deleted. But the victim called back after retrieving another message and indicated a desire to move forward with the investigation, Lee said.
Getting another search warrant took time, Lee said, but this time, the message was successfully tracked to an IP address through an Internet service provider.
Couvillion referred questions about the arrest to his attorney, Brian Trainor, but sent a written statement via text message. It said: "I am looking forward to presenting my case to prove this was handled improperly by the STPSO as it was purely a vendetta from the current sheriff because I have been exposing his corrupt behavior for over two years now!"
Trainor said he could not comment on the case because he has not yet talked to his client or seen the search warrant or any of the evidence in the case.
Couvillion has been quite vocal about the arrest on his Facebook page, which has more than 4,000 followers. On Friday, when he turned himself in, he posted a video on his page in which he claimed Smith had hoped to see him jailed over the holiday weekend in order to avoid seeing him at the Blue Line Bash, a fundraiser for a new foundation for the Slidell Police Department.
"The degenerate Randy Smith filed a false claim against me, violated my civil rights, falsely arrested me and is pissed because I'm out in just three short hours," Couvillion said in his opening salvo.
Couvillion said he had been warned that Smith would go after him because of his efforts to expose "the corruption, the lies, the deceit, the thievery and just the incompetence of the Sheriff's Office."
A deputy called him last week and asked him to come in to talk to him, Couvillion said in the video. But he told the deputy he wouldn't do so without a lawyer because he doesn't trust Smith. "He's got a bull's eye on me and he's going to try to find something frivolous to get on me," Couvillion said.
The arrest last week is not the first time that Couvillion has run into trouble with the law. In 2004, he was arrested by Mandeville police for making harassing or threatening phone calls. He was placed in diversion for that misdemeanor, and the case was dropped in 2007 after he completed the program, according to court records.