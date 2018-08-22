A state judge has dismissed the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office from a civil lawsuit filed by a woman who said the agency acted negligently in dealing with Roderick Rist, who had been treated twice for mental illness and wound up firing 60 to 80 rounds at the woman's workplace before he killed himself.

Covington law firm shooting A man who blasted his way into a Covington law office Tuesday afternoon fired off 60-80 shots before fatally turning the gun on himself, police said.

Robin Dominique filed suit against the Sheriff's Office in 2014.

Dominique, the manager of a Covington law office, was the only person present on July 30, 2013, when Rist showed up at the office with four guns. She was forced to hide while he fired repeatedly, eventually shooting himself.

Last week, 22nd Judicial District Judge Reginald Badeaux dismissed the Sheriff's Office from the litigation, agreeing with its attorneys that the agency's actions are covered by a government immunity statute. The suit also names the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office, Rist's mother and his estate as defendants.

The Coroner's Office has also filed a motion seeking to be removed, but that is still pending.

Rist, 47, had been the subject of two orders for protective custody in the months before the July 30, 2013, attack on attorney Tim Upton's Covington office, according to the lawsuit. Guns were taken from his home the second time and turned over to his mother. He also made statements to a neighbor days before the attack that threatened a judge and a lawyer, court documents say.

Although the neighbor went to the Coroner's Office, he ultimately decided not to sign a request for a protective order, according to court filings. A deputy then did a welfare check on Rist two days before the shooting but decided there was no cause to take him into protective custody.

WWL-TV reported at the time of the shooting that Upton had previously represented Rist in a personal injury case and Rist believed he had been cheated.