FRANCISCAN MISSIONARIES UNIVERSITY GRADS: Approximately 170 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (FranU) students were conferred masters, bachelors or associate degrees during the university’s commencement exercises in Baton Rouge recently. Local students included:
- Bachelor of Science in nursing: Samantha Sue Hoover, of Slidell; Mary Elizabeth Ohlenforst, of Bush; Alexis Kate Sembera, of Covington; Paige Rita Pizzo, of Covington.
- Bachelor of Science in respiratory therapy: Stanesha Victoria Dimes, of Covington.
- Associate of science in radiologic technology: Heather Lynn Smith, of Covington.
GRADUATION DEADLINE: The final day for Southeastern Louisiana University students to apply to graduate in summer 2019 is Monday, June 17. The $25 application fee should be paid directly to the Controller’s Office prior to completing the graduation application for the Hammond university.
OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY: Emily Hynes, of Covington, and Brittany Dugas, of Mandeville, have been named to the Spring 2019 dean's list. Students my maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the list.
WHITE COAT: Elizabeth Scott, of Covington, received a white coat at the Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine White Coat Ceremony in Harrogate, Tennessee. Scott is a rising third-year osteopathic medical student.
DOCTORAL PROGRAM: Tulane's School of Social Work is launching an online doctorate in social work program with Noodle Partners. The first online doctorate program at Tulane and the only degree program of its kind in the Gulf South, it will go live September 2019. The 56-credit program can be pursued in a 2.5-year format. Applications are now being accepted. For information, see www.socialwork.tulane.edu
OLE MISS: Several St. Tammany Parish students received degrees at the 166th commencement exercises at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. Included were:
- Covington: Olivia Buquoi, Bachelor of Arts.
- Lacombe: Joseph Mason, Bachelor of Arts.
- Madisonville: Juliette St. Romain, Bachelor of Arts in journalism; and Turner St. Romain, Bachelor of Arts in journalism.
- Mandeville: Kyndall Clements, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Regan French, Bachelor of Science in geology; John Kenney, doctor of pharmacy; Christopher Rogers, Bachelor of Arts; Benjamin Kenney, master of accountancy and data analytics; Christopher Schell, Bachelor of Arts; Kathryn James, master of arts; and Bailee Bellevue, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering.
- Slidell: Sarah Eldred, doctor of pharmacy; and Katelyn Dreux, doctor of philosophy.
WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY: Connor Aberle, of Mandeville, recently earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and theater, with honors in sociology, from the Middletown, Connecticut, university.
SUMMER COURSES: Nunez Community College has a slate of classes during the summer, including the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute, hazardous materials awareness course, hazardous materials operations, adult education and English as a second language. For information on costs (some are free) and dates, contact (504) 278-6439 or visit www.nunez.edu.