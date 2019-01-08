A Mandeville man was killed Tuesday when he was struck by a motorist on one of the most heavily traveled streets in the city.
Gregory Discon, 52, was killed instantly when he was pinned between the vehicle he had been riding in and that of a motorist also driving westbound on East Causeway Approach.
The accident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. where East Causeway Approach intersects with Kleber St. That location is only one block away from Mandeville City Hall and within a few blocks of two busy shopping centers.
According to Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker, Discon was in a minor accident prior to the fatality while driving his own vehicle on East Causeway Approach. He swerved to avoid a dog and ran into the median and a traffic sign, which damaged his car. Mandeville Police worked the accident, and Discon’s car was towed because of damage.
Discon’s brother, Scott, arrived to pick his brother up, and as Scott Discon drove away, paperwork Gregory Discon had left on top of the vehicle blew into the street.
According to Sticker, Scott Discon stopped his vehicle while Gregory Discon stepped behind the car to retrieve the paperwork. When he did, a woman driving a 2014 white, four-door Mercedes struck him with her vehicle, pinning him between the two cars.
Discon was killed immediately, authorities said, adding that there were several eyewitnesses to the fatal accident. Westbound lanes of the roadway between Kleber St. and Florida Extension remained closed for more than two hours as Mandeville Police and officials with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office investigated.
Sticker said toxicology tests were administered, though impairment is not considered to be a factor. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday, the coroner’s office said.
“People were saying on social media we need crosswalks,” Sticker said. “This wasn’t in an area where there is a lot of pedestrian traffic. Ninety-nine percent of travel in west St. Tammany is by car. No crosswalk or better lighting could have helped avoid this.”
This was the second pedestrian killed in the Mandeville area in three days. On Saturday, 37-year old Cassandra McLain of Bogalusa was hit by two vehicles while she was walking on U.S. 190.
The manner of death and toxicology reports in that accident are under investigation. Louisiana State Police are working that case.