Members of Davis-Moran Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post 8290 in Lacombe recently delivered 2,500 pounds of relief supplies, valued at $2,700, to VFW Post 9133 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, which received at least 16 inches of rain in Hurricane Florence.
The leaders of the project included Mickey Carroll, senior vice state commander; Pat Dempsey, commander of Post 8290; and Laurie Carroll, president of Auxiliary 8290.
The post and auxiliary put out a call for donations for cleaning products, cleanup supplies and money to purchase these products.