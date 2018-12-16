The 2017-2018 basketball season was the best in the history of St. Paul’s School. The question entering the 2018-2019 campaign is what will the Wolves do for an encore?
If Stephen Dale’s squad is to duplicate any semblance of that success, which included playing for the Division I state championship, junior guard Bill Leahy will be a big reason for it.
“In terms of minutes played, Bill Leahy is our most experienced guy coming back,” Dale said. “He has put the time in and has the skill set to be a very special player.”
Leahy, one of four returning players, averaged 6.7 points in 19 games of action last season. Fast forward to this season, and through eight games, he is the only player averaging double-digit points (12.3) for the Wolves.
“It’s a definite adjustment for him,” Dale said of Leahy. “The best way to describe it is the opposing defender that guarded Parker Edwards (now playing at SLU) is guarding Bill Leahy now. That takes some time to get adjusted to.
"There is also a mental and emotional adjustment from just realizing that you are going to be the guy that is counted on to carry the load. Bill’s individual performance has a proportionate effect on how the team plays. He has done awesome with it thus far."
Dale expects Leahy's progress to continue. "He is poised to have a special two years as an upperclassman in this program.”
Having lost so many players from such a successful team last season, Leahy said he knew from the start he would have to step up.
"Honestly, when you look at the statistics of the returning players, we basically have a new team. Lots of talented, but unproven, players. We are 6-5 to start the season, and we are taking some time feeling each other out on the court.
"Coach Dale preaches every day in practice that we are working to be the best team not right now, but in 2½ months. We want to and are trying to work out all the bugs and kinks before the start of the postseason. We want to be peaking when the playoffs start.”
Leahy is soft-spoken on and off the court, and Dale said he hopes his junior guard can develop some vocal leadership in his game.
“He is a natural scorer, but needs to be more decisive,” he said. “Allowing yourself to play on your instincts is a challenge. Thinking slows you down. If you have a chance, dunk on a guy. That’s the next step in his maturation.”
Leahy said the transition to be that upperclassman has been a learning process.
“I’m not going to lie,” he said. “There has been a lot of obstacles, and there are a lot of things that I know I have to get better at. It’s all about working hard each day and just trying to get better. I know my teammates are counting on me.
“I’m trying to be a leader. I ... know for the remaining two years of my time on this campus that I have to be a good one.”
Perhaps the biggest obstacle for Leahy is an injury that cut his sophomore season short. Suffering from hip displacement, he had surgery back in May to correct the problem.
“We got out of school on May 21 and I had hip surgery on May 24,” he said. “It has been an uphill battle since then. I’m not a lazy person and don’t like sitting down. That surgery kept me in bed for three weeks. So, that was a struggle. But every day I’m starting to get through it.
“I’m actually ahead of schedule. The doctors expected a six-month rehabilitation and I was back in three. That’s just the product of a lot of hard work. I use that as motivation every day. I don’t want to use that as a crutch. I look at it as something I have overcome and if I can do that, then the sky is the limit.”