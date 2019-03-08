Lakeshore High’s theater students staged several fantastic performances of the play "Steel Magnolias" at the school's Black Box Theater in February.
The play showcased students Rose Hirstius as Shelby Latcherie; Alyse Landry as M’ lynn Eatenton; Macie Hebert as Truvy Jones; Emma Goodgion as Annelle Dupuy; Grace Riddell as Clairee Belcher; and Belle Punch as Ouiser Boudreaux.
Senior Kaylee Bech directed the performances.
"Steel Magnolias" is a funny and poignant adventure based on six best friends in south Louisiana who gather often at Truvy's Beauty Spot for gossip, camaraderie and support.
“It’s been super fun to work with everyone," said Goodgion, a sophomore. "My favorite part is goofing around and talking to each other in our country/Southern accents during rehearsals."
Landry, a senior, said, “It was very interesting to see everyone blossom into their character. Everyone is the perfect match to their character.”
An audience member also said that the play made them laugh and cry, and that the characters were beautifully portrayed.
Lakeshore High students will be back on the boards soon with their own portrayal of "The Little Mermaid" at the school's Black Box Theater. The show promises to be a big hit, as well, and students and faculty eagerly anticipate the performance.