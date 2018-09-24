Covington High School students, faculty and alumni took part in the annual homecoming festivities last week.
Continuing the long-running tradition of Covington’s hallway decorating competition, each grade gave its best shot at bringing this year’s theme, “Disney — The Happiest Homecoming on Earth,” to life on the walls of the hallways.
Adding to the fun was the annual homecoming parade through downtown Covington. The parade ended at Jack Salter Stadium with the presentation of the homecoming maids. The presentation concluded with the lighting of the bonfire by senior maids Winter Brock, Joy Conlin, Kallie Davidson, Krystal Figueroa, Callie O’Bryant and Kayla Stone.
The other 2018 homecoming maids were juniors Janai’ Henry, Jordaya James, Lillian Jenkins and Sadie Jenkins; sophomores were Kayla Stolf and Alexis Pizzolato; and freshmen Grace Burns and Rebekah Nave-McIntyre.
The bonfire closed with the traditional car-bashing by the senior football players, including Sheldon Baham, Juwan Harrell, Justin Lee, Jeremiah Driver, Andreuz Ridgel, Geobany Hernandez, Corey Donovan, Gavin Taylor, Lane Moore, Travis King, Lane Firmin, Grant Sevin, Kamrin Washington, Daven Sharp, Jonathan Calhoun, Grant Hartzog and Tristan Sclafini.
The week of fun and excitement continued with a door-decorating contest. Judging the doors created by each first-hour class were School Board members Jack Loup and Beth Heintz; Councilman Joey Roberts; former Covington Principal Deborah McCollum; former Covington teacher Cindy Dutsch; and alumni Shelby Langford, Micah Moore, Jeanne Spell, Frances Barker and Bo Jakins.
Students also got to show school spirit during dress-up week. The themes were: Monday, "Monsters U," wear your college shirts; Tuesday, "Sleeping Beauties," wear your pajamas to school; Wednesday, "Disney Day," dress up as your favorite Disney character; Thursday, "Ohana Day," wear your best Hawaiian outfit; and Friday, "Lion King Day," wear blue and gold or dress like a lion.
Students agreed the week was a success. “It really was the happiest homecoming on Earth,” senior Maya Leach said.