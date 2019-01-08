So, I’m sitting in the press box at Titan Coliseum on Jan. 4 covering the Northshore High-St. Scholastica girls soccer match, (SSA won 2-0, congratulations to the Doves) and I found myself asking the same question repeatedly.
Why am I here?
Northshore is based in Slidell, and St. Scholastica is in Covington, but we are in Mandeville on the Lakeshore High campus.
Why we were at Lakeshore is obvious, as St. Tammany Parish hasn’t had its fair share of luck with good soccer-playing weather to start the season. Panther Stadium at Northshore was a mud fest, forcing Northshore school officials to have to move the match to Mandeville, where there is turf.
But what if we didn’t have to move matches anymore? It got me to thinking.
The St. Tammany Parish School Board recently approved $175 million in capital improvement bonds, which will go to the voters for approval on May 4. The $175 million will be used for capital improvements for the parish’s public schools that range from money for school resource officers to new buildings.
There are eight high schools run by the STPSB (Covington, Fontainebleau, Lakeshore, Mandeville, Northshore, Pearl River, Salmen and Slidell). With Lakeshore High being the youngest of the group at 10 years old, it is the only school that has turf on its football field.
Increasing this number is long overdue.
I can just hear people saying as they're reading this that football gets everything already, why should it get more. This is not just about football on the prep level. Granted, the sport costs the most to run, but let us not forget that it brings in the most revenue for the athletic departments of the schools.
However, turfing the remaining seven public schools (for the record, St. Paul’s and Northlake Christian also have turf, while Archbishop Hannan and Pope John Paul II do not), is a smart move.
High school football teams are not the only ones that would be affected. Most of the parish’s junior high programs play their football games on high school campuses, and many saw games canceled because of poor field conditions. Boys and girls soccer also play on the football fields, and in the case of Mandeville High, that is also the location of their lacrosse team’s games.
Not to mention all the other ways turf fields could be used for band practices, dance team and cheerleading, baseball and softball when their facilities are unable to be used. We are talking about hundreds of kids throughout the parish.
Also, having turf fields, whether you like it or not, attracts kids. For quite some time, St. Tammany Parish has been losing kids to the south shore for high school. Federal and state funding is largely based on the number of children in schools. Am I saying that this is going to lead to a dramatic increase? No, but it won’t hurt things.
Also, let’s not forget the other events that could be drawn to the remaining seven schools should turf be installed. Recreational tournaments regardless of the sport and regardless of the age are big business, and the summers could be filled with them (for a small hosting fee, of course).
The other thing that we don’t think about is everyone thinks, "Ooh our field is bad, we will just move the game to Lakeshore." When you talk to many people associated with the different sports on the Lakeshore campus, they will tell you they rarely get any practice time because everyone is always using their field and their facility. How is that fair?
The best estimates I could find on turf fields are around $1 million apiece. Do we not think if School Board officials went to a company and offered them a contract for the seven remaining schools that the price would come down? And remember, that price tag could be spread out over 10 years.
We all know about the weather in south Louisiana; it isn’t always the best in the world. But it is 2019, people. We should not be having high school teams in this parish and the kids in this parish missing out on extracurricular activities or having to move 20-30 miles away at times because this parish lacks the proper facilities to host them.
I spoke with School Board representative Stephen J. “Jack” Loup III to get some reaction to the case I was making. He said while turfing the remaining football fields in the parish is something that deserves to be looked at, the top priority of the bond issue was to get the students of the parish out of the modular buildings and into modern classrooms, in addition to enhancing school security across the parish.
So, should this happen? Absolutely. Will it happen? That’s an entirely different story.
Sports Editor David Folse II can be reached via email at dfolse@sttammanyfarmer.net