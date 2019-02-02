Ask any student council representative what his or her favorite thing is about the role, and almost all will say "LASC," or the Louisiana Association of Student Councils.
From the winter convention to the summer workshop, LASC offers many opportunities for both middle school and high school students to meet new people and learn about leadership.
Students from Archbishop Hannan recently attended the winter convention at Sulphur High School. Throughout the weekend, students attended various workshops and presentations where they learned how they can improve their individual schools.
On the final day of the convention, new state officers were elected by student council representatives in attendance. The process is long and even stressful for those campaigning, but it’s all worth it in the end. Win or lose, this is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of politics.
Over time, involvement in the LASC has supplied a host of Hannan students with enough memories to last a lifetime. Hannan has been a member school of LASC for many years, and this year is proving to be a memorable one.
Junior Nathan Estopinal completed his term as LASC State President and sophomore Kathleen Rush was elected District II President. Various competitions were also held at the winter convention, and senior Kathlyn Dannewald placed second overall in the Current Events contest.
Hannan Student Council moderator Charles Baird was honored with the LASC Advisor of the Year Award, as well. Under his leadership, Hannan hosed the LASC Winter Convention in 2017 and the school plans to host the gathering again soon.
It's the wish of every student council member at Hannan that the next generation of leaders will be inspired through membership in the LASC.