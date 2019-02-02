Hannan High School Student Council representatives have had significant involvement with the Louisiana Association of Student Councils through the years, but the current group has been particularly involved with the organization. Hannan students, pictured from left to right, are LASC District II Vice President Kathleen Rush, outgoing LASC President Nathan Estopinal and Kathlyn Dannewald, who won second place in a current events contest at the LASC Winter Convention held recently in Sulphur.