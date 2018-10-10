Estimates show that 2.6 million American children live in homes or ride in family vehicles with an unlocked firearm. Every 34 hours, a child unintentionally discharges a gun and injures or kills themselves or someone else.
A group of St. Tammany parents wants to start a conversation to promote responsible gun ownership and to reduce child gun deaths. Northshore Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense is bringing the national Be SMART campaign here, with community outreach planned at two events in Mandeville.
Volunteers will have a table with educational materials and handouts at the Mandeville Live! concert from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St.
But they are doing more than talking. They have partnered with the Mandeville Police Department to give out free gun locks at the department's National Night Out event from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Mandeville Trailhead. Officers will be at the Be SMART booth to give out the gun locks to anyone who needs them.
The state chapter co-leader Angelle Bradford said the group wants routine gun safety to become a lifestyle. Keeping guns secured and the ammunition in a separate location can be an important part of reducing unintentional gun deaths and injury, she said.
“If the locks didn’t come with the purchase of the gun or are too expensive,” this is an opportunity to secure any unattended guns, Bradford said.
Mandeville police Officer Eddie Vanison said the department’s National Night Out event will be a family festival, complete with inflatables, petting zoo, game trailer, face painting, popcorn, cotton candy and food vendors on-site, along with community booths.
“While the kids have a good time, the parents can get valuable information,” he said. In addition to gun safety, there will be information on credit card fraud and other trending issues.
Last year, officers gave out about 80 locks. “I’d like to double that number this year,” he said.
He said the department is happy to partner with the Be SMART campaign because “education is important to keep people aware of what’s going on in society, so they won’t be complacent.”
While there is public awareness of the dangers of homicide and mass shootings, less is known about the number of suicides by guns. A recent report from the Center for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using data from 2007 to 2016, shows that nearly two-thirds of all gun deaths in the U.S. are suicides. That's an average of 59 deaths a day. More than 80 percent of youths who die by gun suicide use a gun found at home.
Vanison said universal locks will be distributed, so recipients don't have to give details about the type of guns they have.
“People can ask for the lock, no questions asked. They do not have to fill out any paperwork or release any personal information,” he said. “It’s our job to educate and hopefully save someone’s life.”
Louisiana Mothers Demand Action for Gun Sense has groups in Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, New Orleans and the north shore, and there are Students Demand Action groups on local college campuses.
Bradford said the north shore group is focused on the message of Be SMART, which stands for secure all guns in your home and vehicles; model responsible behavior around guns; ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes; recognize the risks of teen suicide; tell your peers to be SMART.
She said the state group also supports state legislation to restrict access to guns for those convicted of domestic violence, require universal background checks and "close the gun show loop holes."
For information, visit besmartforkids.org. To find out more about Northshore Moms Demand Action group, visit momsdemandaction.org.
To find out more about the National Night Out in Mandeville, contact Officer Eddie Vanison at in unincorporated areas of St. Tammany, visit stpso.com/community-programs/national-night-out-against-crimeand in Slidell at slidellpdpio.com/nationalnightout.