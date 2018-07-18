The Louisiana Department of Health has reported six cases of West Nile virus in the state so far this year, including one in St. Tammany.
The north shore case is one of three neuroinvasive infections, which are the most serious type of West Nile and can lead to paralysis, brain damage and death. Two other such cases were found in DeSoto and Livingston parishes.
Less serious West Nile fever cases were reported in East Baton Rouge and Ouachita parishes. The fever often causes flu-like symptoms.
The sixth case was discovered in East Baton Rouge Parish when a person with no symptoms donated blood. Most people who contract the West Nile virus do not experience symptoms, health department officials said.
Dr. Kevin Caillouet, director of the St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement District, said West Nile had been found in tested mosquitoes four weeks before the confirmed case, and spraying efforts had been increased accordingly.
Since the district increased spraying, the number of mosquitoes carrying the virus has decreased, he said. But people in Slidell, Mandeville and Covington are still at risk.
While spraying does help, residents can protect themselves further by using insect repellent that contains DEET, oil of lemon, eucalyptus or picaridin and by wearing long sleeves, Caillouet said. He added that reducing vegetation in drainage ditches allows the spray to take hold and prevent mosquitoes from thriving.
In a news release, St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister praised the Mosquito Abatement District, while calling on community members to do their part to reduce the mosquito population. She said residents should drain standing water around their homes and urge their neighbors to do the same.
Riley Katz
Parish applies for $36 million grant to widen I-12
St. Tammany Parish Government announced last week it has submitted an application for a $36 million federal BUILD Grant to help fund the next phase of widening Interstate 12 in St. Tammany.
Parish President Pat Brister also has committed $7.2 million of match funding from parish government.
“We want this project to become and remain a top priority until its completion. We will continue to seek support and funding from every possible source, until we see action,” Brister said.
The grant details the necessity of the project and provides a detailed justification. It states that I-12 is part of the National Highway Freight Network and Louisiana’s Tier 1 Freight Network. The segment between Louisiana 21 and U.S. 190 provides a level of service well below the national standards for that designation. Even non-fatal accidents can block traffic for hours.
In the past five years, more than 900 crashes have occurred in the corridor, affecting about 2,800 vehicle occupants.
Congestion in the area is expected to grow, with traffic forecasts predicting an average Annual Average Daily Traffic to be 104,300 to 126,800 vehicles by 2038.
Congress has dedicated nearly $5.6 billion for nine rounds of national infrastructure investments through the BUILD Transportation Discretionary Grant, with $1.5 billion available through this round. These funds are for investments in surface transportation infrastructure and are to be awarded on a competitive basis for projects that will have a significant local or regional impact. According to the U.S Department of Transportation, no more than $150 million can be awarded to a single state in this round.
Applications will be evaluated based on criteria including: safety, economic competitiveness, quality of life, environmental protection, state of good repair, innovation, partnership and additional non-federal revenue for infrastructure investments.
Pearl River to hold special meeting on water rates
The Pearl River Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 to provide more information on proposed water rate increases.
Currently, residents pay a flat $16 monthly fee for water, but town officials are planning to move to metered rates, a change that is expected to lower monthly costs for some smaller households.
One proposal would charge $12 a month for the first 2,000 gallons with an additional $3 for every 1,000 gallons used in addition, Alderwoman Kathryn Walsh said. Another would charge $12 for the first 3,000 gallons, with $3 per every 1,000 gallon used in excess of that.
At the Town Council's July meeting, Alderman Virgil Phillips said he preferred setting the base at 3,000 gallons, but Mayor David McQueen said that the town isn't making enough money to maintain the system now and cautioned against giving too many breaks.
Town Council members also said that they want to consider a lower rate for senior citizens.
Alderwoman Bridgett Bennett pointed out that rates have remained the same for 20 years and are low for a city of its size.
While Walsh said that Pearl River has had meters to measure usage for years, that has not been used to determine rates. Customers have been able to come to Town Hall to find out what their usage is in an effort to help educate them prior to the change, she said.
New public school administrators named
The St. Tammany Parish School Administration named four new parish-wide assistant principal at its meeting on July 19.
They are Rebecca Birkett, Sabrina Marsh, Michelle McGovern and Robin Mitchell.