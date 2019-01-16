Shake it up Jan 16, 2019 - 3:14 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now The Mande Milkshakers were out in force and performing in unison for King's Day. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now A Milkshaker pauses to wave to the crowd. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Mande Milkshakers marching group took part in a King’s Day parade Jan. 6 on the Mandeville Lakefront, putting a little shake into the Carnival 2019 celebration. It was the third year for the event. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Mandy Milkshakers View comments