Friends of the Northshore Food Bank helped feed the hungry by purchasing food pallets and donating funds during fun festivities at the recent Pallets with Purpose gala. They were also among the first to hear some good news from the organization.
About 250 people attended the sold-out event, which was held in the food bank’s Covington warehouse. The 6,000-square-foot facility is used to store donated food and supplies, but the setting also offered a charming space for guests to enjoy an evening of entertainment and learn more about services the food bank provides. Tables were adorned with food cans filled with flower arrangements.
The event included a buffet meal, live and silent auctions, a photo station and live entertainment by the Reginald Sanders Trio and magician Jim Chester.
Guests could purchase a limited edition “Give Hunger the Boot” charm by Jose Balli, and those who purchased pallets for $100 each helped to stock the food bank’s shelves for the holidays.
The food bank also announced plans for a 12,600-square-feet facility to be built at 30th Avenue and Florida Street in Covington. An illustration of the building was displayed for guests to view.
CEO Terri Turner-Marse said the “Fight Hunger, Build Hope Capital Campaign” will fund the building and renovation expenses of existing facilities on Columbia Street, increasing the food bank’s ability to acquire and provide food. More donations are needed to meet the goal.
“We have 77 percent of the funds and hope to break ground in early 2019,” said Jamie Andrepont, development director for the food bank.
Pallets with Purpose committee members and volunteers were Chairwoman Diane Kramer, Catherine Cooper, Pat Denechaud, Stephanie Frazer, Cindy Manger, Cindy Petry, Mary Rogers and Gianna Schlottman.
For more information, or to donate or volunteer, go to www.northshorefoodbank.org.
Empty Bowl feeds the hungry
The Old Mandeville Business Association has helped The Samaritan Center Food Bank fill bowls for people in need for many years. The community joined in recently to help support that goal during Empty Bowl 2018.
The association presented its 16th annual Empty Bowl at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club in Mandeville, where about 200 guests enjoyed food and drinks provided by 14 area restaurants and food vendors. Upon arrival, guests selected a handmade artisan bowl to keep. The bowls were created by Slidell artist Nancy Gaines. Master of ceremonies was Roger Gill.
Samaritan Center and association volunteers helped serve and entertain guests at the wheel of prizes, a wheelbarrow of fun raffle and huge silent auction. Live music by the pool was by Christian Serpas & Ghost Town.
Money raised at Empty Bowl will help replenish the Samaritan Center food pantry for the holiday season. It has become the center’s major fundraiser. “Last year, $50,000 was raised,” said Rick Dennie, association president and event chairman.
Event committee chairwoman for The Samaritan Center was Starlynn Griffin, who worked with Executive Director Dena Grosart and co-chairwomen Rosie Dowding and Carol LaRocca. Volunteer coordinator was Stephanie Daniels and VIP hostess was Cindi Blalock.
The Samaritan Center is a local food bank and Christian emergency center in Mandeville that feeds the hungry and provides clothing, rent and utility assistance and other services. It partners with more than 10 area churches and has more has more than 100 volunteers. For more information or to donate, go on to www.samcen.org.