A St. Tammany Parish jury has found a Slidell man guilty of video recording a consensual sex act between him and another person without consent.
Sean T. Bass, 42, was found guilty Tuesday of video voyeurism of sexual intercourse. Bass faces one to five years in jail.
Bass is accused of videotaping himself engaged in consensual sex with the victim at a residence in Mandeville in early 2017. The victim did not know about or consent to the recording. Bass then posted the video on a pornographic website without the victim’s knowledge or consent. Months later, a friend of the victim encountered the video online and notified the victim, who then filed a report.
The victim, who has since moved out of state because of this incident, gave emotional testimony. The jury deliberated about 20 minutes before returning a guilty verdict. Bass also has an open warrant and is pending extradition out of South Carolina for the same type of conduct.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the local case. Assistant District Attorneys Blair Alford and Whitney Germany were prosecutors.