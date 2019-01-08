A pedestrian who was killed Saturday evening after she was struck by two vehicles near Mandeville has been identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office as Cassandra McClain, 37, of Bogalusa.
McClain was not carrying a cell phone or any identification when she was killed as she walked on U.S. 190. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston issued a public plea for assistance, and a caller who responded Sunday enabled the office to confirm her identity.
McClain, who was walking on the highway near Bayou Castine, was struck by two cars. An autopsy conducted Monday showed she died of multiple blunt force trauma to the head, chest and abdomen.
The manner of death and toxicology test results are pending.
Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.