The St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission’s “Tammany Taste of Summer” campaign met its goal of significantly increasing parish restaurant business during August, the commission’s board members learned at their meeting on Tuesday at the Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell.
Marketing vice president Renée Kientz highlighted the results of the campaign, during which two dozen restaurants from throughout the parish offered special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at attractive prices to entice customers to dine with them during the slowest month of the year.
The campaign was promoted through paid advertising in a number of media markets in Louisiana and Mississippi, and was featured by several local media outlets.
That exposure drew thousands of visitors to the tourist commission’s Taste of Tammany web pages, many of whom lingered there for extended periods of time as they read what various restaurants had to offer, Kientz said.
Kientz reported that participating chefs were delighted with the results. Several reported that their restaurants enjoyed the busiest August in memory thanks to the campaign.
Another goal of the campaign was to increase parish hotel business, but those results were not yet available when the board met Tuesday.
Kientz also reported that a new edition of the commission’s visitor guide was about to go into production and should be available to the public by the end of September.
During the business portion of the meeting, commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing CEO Donna O’Daniels to spend up to $150,000 of the commission’s $1 million contingency fund without prior board approval to maintain the commission’s operations in an emergency.
The action was taken to ensure that the commission can continue to provide services during a “natural or man-made disaster” that disrupts or severely curtails the organization’s normal operations or funding.