The streets of Olde Towne Slidell were “crawling” with people and their pets during a recent block party held to celebrate Veterans Day and support local small businesses.
The Olde Towne Crawl, formerly called the Carey Street Crawl, is a family- and pet-friendly block party started in April 2014. Held six times annually, it has just grown to include Carey Street, Cousin Street and First Street.
“It’s a grassroots effort to revitalize Olde Towne,” said Brandee Santini, event founder. Santini organizes the Crawls with help from other Olde Towne business owners.
Each Crawl draws about 500 people, and up to 1,500 at holiday time. “It’s really helped,” Santini said. “It’s how we’ve stayed in business.”
Each is themed and showcases local artists, crafters, vendors and nonprofit organizations as well as live music, shopping, food and drinks. The Nov. 2 event was a tribute to veterans and featured 60 vendor booths set up in the streets, many decorated in patriotic stars and stripes.
Items for sale included art, jewelry, sweet and salty treats, beauty and bath products, pet products and more. Guests visited bars, restaurants and shops along the way. Live music was by Dustin Cole and The Deadmen, Big E Brass Band, and Rickey T and the Rockets.
The next Crawl will be held in conjunction with “Christmas in Olde Towne Slidell” on Dec. 8. For more information, search for the Christmas in Olde Towne Slidell page on Facebook.