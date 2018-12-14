Vera Fay Booth Goodwyn Hardman, a guiding hand of The St. Tammany Farmer for more than 60 years, died Dec. 9 at the age of 90.
Hardman married Howard Keener Goodwyn in 1947 at the age of 19. When he died two years later, she began working at The St. Tammany Farmer newspaper, which was the Goodwyn family business. Hardman managed the business with her sister-in-law, Natalie Goodwyn Hebert, who also preceded her in death.
A native of Folsom and a lifelong Covington resident, Hardman was born on June 17, 1928. She was the daughter of Preston Archie Booth and Elizabeth "Bessie" Fern McKee Booth, both members of families with long histories in St. Tammany Parish. She grew up on Booth Hill near Folsom along with her eight siblings.
In 1956, she married John Gerald Hardman, a Kentuckian who came to Covington with the Louisiana Bridge Co., the company formed to build the first span of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. John Hardman died in 1979.
Vera Hardman was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Covington. Through the years, she was involved in a number of community organizations, including the Greater Covington Civic Association, the Folsom Road Association and the Covington Garden Club.
A funeral service was held Dec. 14 at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home in Covington. A private family burial followed at Old Bogue Falaya Baptist Church Cemetery.
Hardman is survived by her children, Karen Booth Goodwyn Courtney (William V. Courtney), of Covington, and John "Jay" Gerald Hardman Jr., (Kim B. Hardman), of Baton Rouge. She was the grandmother of Skyler Roule Courtney (Catherine) of Huntsville, Alabama; Davis Booth Courtney (Elaine "Lainey") of Louisville, Kentucky; William Goodwyn Courtney, also of Huntsville; and Margaret "Maggie" Elizabeth Hardman, of Dallas. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Robert "Alex" Alexander Hereford, William Campbell Courtney and Benjamin Davis Courtney.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Covington.