A former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who resigned while being investigated for allegedly falsifying a DWI report was indicted by a St. Tammany grand jury Thursday on two counts stemming from the 2016 DWI arrest of a National Guard soldier.
Ricky Steinert, an 11-year veteran of the department, was known for being aggressive in pursuing drunk-driving arrests. He was named the agency's deputy of the year in 2016 in part because of those efforts.
But an arrest that he made on Jan. 16, 2016, proved the undoing of the 42-year-old Pearl River man's law enforcement career.
Steinert stopped motorist Ryan Heyd and gave him a field sobriety test that one of Heyd's friends captured on a cellphone video. The video showed Heyd performed well on the test, walking heel to toe, arms at this side, without wobbling.
But Steinert's arrest report said that Heyd lost his balance from the starting position three times before beginning a walk-and-turn test and missed four steps in all, stepping off the line.
An internal affairs report said that Steinert "admitted he had fabricated his arrest report by copying and pasting the probable cause from a previous DUI offense."
At least one other DWI arrest made by Steinert also fell under scrutiny. A report that he wrote about another Slidell-area man, Darren McFarland, was identical to the Heyd report in key passages.
McFarland, who registered below the level where intoxication is presumed on a breathalyzer, was nevertheless found guilty in a trial where Steinert was the sole prosecution witness. The DA's Office later vacated that conviction.
Steinert resigned from the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office on May 11, 2017, and applied for a job at the River River Parish Sheriff's Office less than a month later, saying on his application that he had left St. Tammany for a better position. He was fired from that job in March following news reports about the Heyd matter.
Sheriff Randy Smith initially told reporters that he did not believe Steinert had broken the law, and the former deputy was not arrested. But Smith asked state Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to review the matter following reports in The New Orleans Advocate and WWL-TV.
“Earlier this year, I requested Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office investigate the conduct of former deputy Ricky Steinert regarding a traffic stop that occurred during the prior administration of former Sheriff Jack Strain," Smith said in a prepared statement Thursday.
"As a result of that investigation, earlier today District Attorney Warren Montgomery and his staff secured a grand jury indictment on charges against former deputy Ricky Steinert. I wish to thank the attorney general and the District Attorney's Office for their efforts in this regard, and I am confident our court system will see that justice is served.”
Steinert has been charged with one count of malfeasance and one count of intentionally making a false statement, report or allegation concerning the commission of a crime. Those charges carry a potential penalty of one to five years in prison.
The case has been assigned to 22nd Judicial District Judge Reginald Badeaux.
Heyd said he was "ecstatic" to hear about the indictment. He filed a civil lawsuit against the Sheriff's Office in May, he said, and has been awaiting this outcome.
"It's been an extremely long road. I've had this hanging over my head for going on three years. I've lost all faith and compassion for police officers because of this. It's had such a negative effect on me," he said.
On the night of the arrest, Heyd said, he had been the designated driver for two friends who were celebrating birthdays. "He (Steinert) pulled me over in my driveway," Heyd said, telling him, "I'm going to make this an inconvenience for you."
But Heyd said it would have been far worse than that. If he had been convicted, he would have lost his 16-year military career.
"I'm sure he did this to many people because of the way the system is in St. Tammany," Heyd said. "They do you dirty ... they always side with the cops. You're guilty until proven innocent."