COMMUNITY EVENTS
NORTHSHORE GARDEN & PLANT SALE: Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, 1304 N. Columbia St., Covington. More than 45 vendors with all you need for spring planting. $5, 18-under free. (985) 875-2635.
COVINGTON ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE: Sunday, noon. Downtown Covington. Third annual parade featuring Irish wolfhounds, dancers, bands and the Kilts of Many Colors, ending with an afternoon-long celebration. Former Saints play Zach Strief is grand marshal. covingtoncelticclub.com.
SPRING TREE SYMPOSIUM: Sunday, noon-3 p.m. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22049 Main St. The community’s Earth Day celebration is transformed into a “Go Green” event with plenty of giveaways. Free. (985) 373-7851 or abitapark.com.
CHEF SOIREE: Sunday, 5-9 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Major fundraiser for at-risk youth featuring dishes prepared by the community’s leading chefs. $145. (985) 893-2570 or chefsoire.com.
'DOWNTON ABBEY' DINNER: March 22, 7 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Trivia contest and a four-course menu along with tea pairings in honor of the PBS favorite. $40. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
BAYOU BASH: March 22-24. Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 400 Westchester Blvd., Slidell. Three days of food, drink, rides and music to benefit the school and other church activities. Free admission, $35 ride tickets. (985) 643-3230 or bayoubash.net.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: March 23, 8-11 a.m. Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland Ave. $6.
CANCER SUPPORT NETWORK COOKOFF: March 23, noon- 3 p.m. Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Drive, Covington. Food, games and children’s activities presented by the Louisiana Firefighters. $10 adults, $6 kids. lakeviewregional.com.
JAZZ ON THE BAYOU: March 23-24, 3-7 p.m. Chateau Kole, 35090 Bishop Road, Slidell. Jazz great Ronnie Kole’s 27th annual fundraiser befitting Easter Seals and other local charities. $115. (985) 445-3380.
GRANDE ECHAPPE: March 23, 6:30 p.m. Ballet Apetrei, 829 Asbury Drive, Mandeville. Ballet Apetrei’s annual fundraiser featuring music by Dustan Louque and Margaret Herbert, performances by New Orleans Ballet artists and plenty of food and drink. $50. (985) 624-3622.
WOOFSTOCK: March 24, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Castine Center at Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. Peace, love and doggies! The Northshore Humane Society event features low-cost veterinary care and adoptions along with family fun. (985) 892-7387 or northshorehumane.org.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: March 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 200-500 blocks of North Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars, music and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
CRUISIN’ FOR AUTISM AWARENESS: March 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Daisy Duke’s, 1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. Classic car show to raise autism awareness. Free. (571) 269-3956.
WHOLE TOWN GARAGE SALE & FLEA MARKET: March 30, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Throughout Abita Springs. Flea market vendors and locals combine to offer bargains of all descriptions in a fundraiser for the Abita Springs Trailhead Museum. Free. (985) 871-5327 or trailheadmuseum.org.
OLDE TOWNE SLIDELL ANTIQUES SPRING STREET FAIR: March 30-31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. First, Second and Erlanger streets, Slidell. The two-day family event features more than 200 booths of antiques, collectibles and arts and crafts, plus food and live music on three stages. Free. (985) 710-9122 or slidellantiques.com.
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: April 4, 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL PARTY: April 5, 5-9 p.m. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Crafts, kids activities, pet adoptions and more. Free. (985) 285-5163 or facebook.com/greenoaksapothecary/
ARTS EVENING CULTURAL FESTIVAL: April 6, 4-9 p.m. Olde Town Slidell. One of the largest events of its kind on the north shore featuring art, food, live music, dancing, dining and shopping. More than 100 artists will display their work. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
MANDEVILLE LIONS CLUB CARS FOR A CAUSE: April 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mandeville Lions House, 720 Lafitte St. Classic car show benefiting the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation. Free. (985) 985-6651.
COVINGTON LIONS CLUB CAR SHOW: April 6, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Classic car show benefiting eye charities of Louisiana. (985) 965-37856.
SOUTHERN NIGHTS: April 6, 7-10 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 71667 Level St. The seventh annual fundraiser for the Women’s Center for Healing and Transformation featuring dinner and dancing. $60. (985) 892-8111 or womenscenterforhealling.org.
NORTHSHORE GAME NIGHT: April 7, 5-8 p.m. Trinity Banquet Hall, 1000 Caruso Blvd., Slidell. Leadership Northshore teams compete for local charities. $15. facebook.com/northshoregamenight/
A TASTE OF COVINGTON: April 10-14. Various times and locations. The annual festival of wine, food, music and art featuring special events each evening. (504) 439-2543 or atasteofcovington.org.
EASTER AT THE MARKET: April 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Kids-oriented day featuring face-painting and more. Free. (985) 624-5147 or cityofmandeville.com.
MUSIC
GLYN BAILEY: Friday, noon-2 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
SUGAR BOMB: Friday, 5 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 141 Terra Bella Drive, Covington, Opening night of the spring concert series. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: Friday, 6 p.m. Columbia Street Landing, 100 N. Columbia St., Covington. Opening night of the concert series with Jerry Hess followed by LuLu and the Broadsides. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
BIG AL & THE HEAVYWEIGHTS: March 15, 9 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. No cover. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
ABITA OPRY: Saturday, 7 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Opening night of the spring season featuring the Steve Anderson Group, Big Easy Playboys, Fall River Station and Riverside Ramblers. $15. abitaopry.com.
HAMILTON LOOMIS BAND: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
WITNESS: Sunday, 5 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. Opening show of the Bayou Jam Series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
MICHAEL GURT: Sunday, 5 p.m. Christ Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The pianist performs as part of the Third Sunday Concert Series. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
FAURE REQUIEM: March 22, 7:30 p.m. and March 24, 4 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The Northlake Performing Arts Society presents an evening of French classics. $21, 10-under free. (985) 276-9335 or npassingers.com.
CHASE TYLER BAND: March 22, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Opening night of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
HELEN GILLET & WAZOZO: March 23, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. dewdropjazzhall.com.
BUSKER FESTIVAL: March 24, 11:30 a.m.; Abita Springs Trailhead Park, 22161 Level St. The ninth annual festival featuring Zach Bryson & the Meat Rack, The Bad Penny Pleasure Makers, Crazy Arms, Shake ‘Em Jazz Band, Dr. Bird and the Beak Division and Tuba Skinny. Benefits the Trailhead Museum. Free. (985) 871-5327 or trailheadmuseum.org.
BOOGIE FALAYA: March 29, 5:30 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 114 Terra Bella Blvd. Free, (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
THE BOOGIE MEN: March 29, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
GAITHER VOCAL BAND: March 29, 7 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington, 62883 La. 1089. The multi-Grammy winning gospel group in concert. (855) 484-1991.
AARON FORET: March 30, 6 p.m. Land O’ Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. $12 adults, $8 children. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
REDLINE: March 31, 5 p.m. Heritage Park, Slidell. The Bayou Jam series continues. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: April 4, 5-7 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Artists TBA. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
THE TELEGRAPH SALESMEN: April 6, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. First night of the Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
BEETHOVEN SYMPHONY NO. 7: April 12, 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington, 62883 La. 1089. Cellist Julian Steckel makes his Louisiana Philharmonic debut with Beethoven’s symphony plus works by Peter Schickele and Sergei Prokofiev with a pre-concert talk by the conductor. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
CHUBBY CARRIER: April 12, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
FOUR UNPLUGGED: April 13, 5:30 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 114 Terra Bella Blvd. Free, (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
SGT. PEPPERS: April 14, 5-7 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. The Beatles tribute band performs as part of the Bayou Jam series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
THEATER
THE UNEXPECTED GUEST: March 16-17, 22-24. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. An Agatha Christie murder mystery. $19 adults; $17 senior/military; $14 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
LAURA: Friday through March 31. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Community Theatre, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. Noir tale of a police detective falling for a mysterious woman. $30-$15. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
MAMMA MIA: Friday through April 19. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. March 24 and 31. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The hit musical featuring the songs of Abba. $38-$30. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheater.com.
AUDITIONS
A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM: March 23, 11 a.m. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. Show dates are June 15-30. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
ART
JUST BELOW THE SURFACE: Daily through March 23. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Tammany Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Featuring the work of photographer Michel Varisco. Artist talk on March 24, 4-6 p.m. Free.sttammanyartassociation.org.
SALAD DAYS: Tuesdays-Fridays through March 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
LA FEMME: Mondays-Fridays through April 26. The Atrium Gallery at Christwood, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Displaying the works of 40 female artists from St. Tammany Parish. Free. christwoodrc.com.
COVINGTON ART MARKET: April 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (98) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
FROM THE VAULTS OF THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: April 10-May 24. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 2nd St., Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m. (985) 645-4375 or myslidell.com.
SPRING FOR ART: April 13, 6-9 p.m. Downtown Covington. The St. Tammany Art Association presents an evening of dining and gallery specials featuring live music. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanayartassociatioin.org.
DANCES
OZONE SQUARES: Monday, 7:30 p.m. Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St. Tony DiGeorge is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCERS: March 23, 8 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Bruce Daigrepont performs. $9 members; $11 non-members. (504) 583-8603.
KID STUFF
BARNES & NOBLE STORY TIMES: Saturdays, 11 a.m., 3414 U.S. 190, Saturday — "How to Catch a Leprechaun"; March 23 — "Little Big Truck"; March 30 — "We Are Gardeners." (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
NATURE EXPLORERS: Friday, 9:30 a.m. Bayou Lacombe Visitors Center, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Educational program for youngsters 6 and under about animals and their habitats. Free. (985) 882-2025 or fws.gov/southeastlouisiana/
CAMELLIA CITY KIDS FUN FEST: March 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. Pony rides, music, a petting zoo and more at the fourth annual project of Leadership Northshore. $5. (504) 914-9301 or facebook.com/camelliacityfunfest/
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. March 20, 1 p.m. — Nature Walk and Titivation; March 22 and 27, 7 p.m. — Moonlight Hike and Marshmallow Melt; March 23, 9 a.m. — Walk in the Woods and Medicinal Plants; March 24, 8 a.m. — Dog Wag and Walk; March 26, 6 p.m. — Twilight Bicycling on the Back Trails; March 29, noon — All About Nature book club; March 30 — Louisiana Iris Bloom Celebration, 9 a.m. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
GUIDED CANOE TOURS: March 23. 9 a.m.-noon. Big Branch National Wildlife Refuge, Bayou Cane Boat Launch, Lacombe. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services offers free tours of Bayou Lacombe. Equipment provided. (985) 892-2015.
GREAT LOUISIANA BIRDFEST: April 5-8. Times vary. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Birders can experience many of St. Tammany Parish’s favorite viewing spots in the 23rd annual event presented by the nature center. Both experts and novices can take guided trips either on foot or via pontoon boats or canoes. $5 to $45. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.