Five of the 15 St. Tammany Parish School Board members were re-elected when they drew no opponents by the close of qualifying for the Nov. 6 election.
The incumbents who were returned to office are Michael Dirmann, District 3; Michael Nation, District 6; and Ronald Bettencourtt, District 10 — all in the Mandeville area — and Richard Hursey, District 12; and Dennis Cousin, District 14, both in the Slidell area.
Three incumbents did not seek a new term, longtime members Neal Hennegan, in Mandeville area District 1, and Robin Mullet and Mary K. Bellisario, who represented Slidell area districts 13 and 15, respectively.
Those open seats each drew three candidates, while the most crowded field was in District 11 in the Slidell area, where incumbent Bob Womack drew three challengers.
The race for the House District 90 seat left open by the resignation of Greg Cromer, who took office as Slidell mayor, drew four candidates: Mary DuBuisson, Brian Glorioso, Sean Morrison and John Raymond. Morrison is the lone Democrat in the otherwise all-Republican field.
In Abita Springs, Folsom and Pearl River, all three incumbent mayors drew opposition, with a total of five candidates running for mayor of Abita Springs. The Pearl River Police Chief race is also hotly contested with three candidates challenging incumbent JJ Jennings.
The races for aldermen also drew large fields, with eight candidates running in Abita Springs, nine in Pearl River and four in Folsom.
At the close of qualifying, which ran Wednesday through Friday, the following candidates were off and running:
School Board
District 1
Matthew Greene, R
Karin Lorenz Crosby, R
Donald "Don" Flanigan, N
District 2
Lynne Craven, D
Elizabeth B. "Beth" Heintz, R
District 3
Michael J. "Mike" Dirmann, R
District 4
Alicia Breaux, D
Stephen J. "Jack" Loup III, R
District 5
Charles Brandon Harrell, R
Lee P. Barrios, I
District 6
Michael C. Nation, R
District 7
Willie B. Jeter, D
Shelta Richardson, R
District 8
James Lyle, R
Peggy H. Seeley, R
"Mike" Winkler, R
District 9
Sharon Lo Drucker, R
Meg Good Hackney, D
District 10
Ron Bettencourtt, R
District 11
Tammy Lamy, R
Robert R. "Bob" Womack, R
Carlos Yingst, R
Maurice Doucette, D
District 12
Richard "Rickey" Hursey, R
District 13
James Braud, R
Belinda Parker Brown, D
George R. Macri, D
District 14
Dennis S. Cousin, D
District 15
Robert Broome, I
Lisa Page, R
Marie Wade, D
Abita Springs, Mayor
Greg Lemons, R
John Preble, N
Jessica Lotspeich, N
Dan Curtis, R
George Long, I
Abita Springs, Board of Aldermen
Stewart "ManyLightnings" Eastman, O
Jay Hawkins, D
LeAnn Pinniger Magee, N
Ryan Murphy, R
Evette Randolph, R
Stephen Saussy, R
Regan Contois, I
W. E. "Pat" Patterson, R
Pearl River, Mayor
David McQueen, R
Lora Crawford Cutrer, R
Pearl River, Chief of Police
Chris Culotta, R
Jack Sessions, R
Ronnie Marshall, I
Johnny "JJ" Jennings, R
Pearl River, Board of Aldermen
Bridgett Bennett, R
Angel Galloway, I
Michael W. Hager, R
Joe D. Lee, R
David McGregor, R
Virgil Ray Phillips, N
Claud Stucke, N
Don Thanars, N
Kathryn "Kat" Walsh, R
Folsom, Mayor
Wendell A. Sams, D
Lance Willie, R
Folsom, Board of Aldermen
Shawn J. Dillon, R
George W. Garrett, D
DeAnna Richardson Mingo, N
Jill Palmer Mathies, R