Allegations that former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain molested minors came to light when federal investigators were searching for a motive for Strain's alleged kickback scheme involving a Slidell work-release program, according to Sheriff Randy Smith.

Smith called the allegations of sexual abuse, first reported by The New Orleans Advocate and its partner WWL-TV, "sickening and very disturbing."

"These are serious allegations towards my predecessor involving a tight group of individuals," he said. "High-ranking individuals may have been involved or had knowledge."

+2 Probe of ex-Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain includes allegations he sexually abused teens Federal authorities have already implicated Jack Strain in a kickback scheme while he was sheriff of St. Tammany Parish, but sources familiar …

The sheriff, who defeated Strain in 2015, said that, from what he knows of the case, some of the alleged abuse took place years ago, when the victims were much younger, in their teenage years. "How many (victims there are), we don't know," he said.

Sources familiar with the case have said that there are at least four alleged victims and that the group includes both genders. At least two of them were employees of the Slidell work-release program that Strain privatized, which is at the center of the federal probe.

Smith said that he knows that the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office is aware of the allegations and has met with the FBI. "They are in communication," he said.

+8 Two former top deputies charged in St. Tammany kickback scheme plead not guilty Two men who served as captains under former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday to taking part …

Smith, who in March acknowledged that his office had received a grand jury subpoenas from federal investigators, said he has not received additional subpoenas since then. But he said has received other requests for information from federal authorities, all dealing with the work-release program.

When Smith took office in July 2016, he immediately cut the agency's ties with the private operators of the Slidell work-release program and returned it to Sheriff's Office control. After about six months, he said, he decided the risks of walk-offs, escapes and controversy surrounding the program outweighed the benefits, and he shut it down.

An agency the size of the STPSO, which Smith described as the third-largest in the state, doesn't depend on revenue from the work-release program like a smaller agency might. The programs tend to generate money because most of the wages earned by the inmates in the program go to the operators rather than to the inmates.