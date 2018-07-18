Registration for students entering prekindergarten through high school in the St. Tammany Parish Public School System for the first time for the 2018-19 school year will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug 1-2 at the school the student will attend.
Documents needed at registration for all students are:
- State-certified birth certificate
- Immunization records
- Social Security card
- Three proofs of residency listing the name of a parent or guardian and a street address.
Other documents may be required at the time of registration, such as custody papers, report card/records from last school, or income verification for prekindergarten students.
Parents or guardians who do not have these documents may contact the Covington Attendance Office at (985) 898-3370 or the Slidell Attendance Office at (985) 646-4917 for assistance.
Before registering for prekindergarten at the school, eligibility must be determined by appointment or in person at the prekindergarten office using required income documents. Students who were registered during spring registration do not need to be signed up again.
To qualify for a regular education prekindergarten class, a child must be 4 years old by Sept. 30, meet income requirements and reside within the attendance area served by the school.
The first step to register is to complete the application for early childhood care and education at www.stpsb.org/childcare.
After applying online, income must be verified and eligibility determined. Bring the required income documents and the child's birth certificate to the Harrison Curriculum Center, Early Education Department, 706 W. 28th Ave., Covington between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call (985) 898-3306 to make an appointment for income verification. Families who do not meet income eligibility may be charged monthly tuition based on a sliding scale.