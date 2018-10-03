Nine men were honored for their “superhero” service to Safe Harbor during the recent eighth annual Real Men of St. Tammany Gala at the Northshore Harbor Center.
Each worked to raise awareness and money for domestic violence issues, but the announcement of the winner from among them was the surprise highlight of the evening.
The 2018 candidates were honored with fanfare, escorted by the Pussyfooters women’s marching group.
Crowned as the 2018 Real Man of the Year was Patrick McMath. Other candidates were: Jay Adair, Ernie Anderson, Troy Brackett, Bryant Estes, Brian Henly, Scott Lee, Casey Revere and Rykert Toledano Jr.
Guests danced to music by The New Orleans Mystics and Baby & the Brasshearts, enjoyed food and cocktails, and bid on auction items such as art, jewelry, gift cards, fishing trip, New Orleans Saints package and more. They also took fun photos wearing superhero garb to celebrate the evening’s theme.
For information or to donate to Safe Harbor, go to www.safeharbornorthshore.org.
Wooden Boat Fest poster
More than 100 people celebrated the unveiling of the 2018 Wooden Boat Festival poster recently at the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum. Guests enjoyed wine and hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction to benefit the museum's educational programs.
Festival coordinator Carol Bell led the festivities, and Madisonville artist Melissa Levine was on hand to unveil her art and sign posters. The oil painting on birch plywood is characteristic of a classic wooden boat and lighthouse scene on the beautiful Tchefuncte River. “I love older wooden boats,” she said of the late-1950s Chris Craft runabout style she depicted. “I do long for those simpler times.”
Samples of Levine’s work can be seen at www.weatheredtime.com.
The 29th annual Wooden Boat Festival will be held Oct. 13-14 in Madisonville and will raise money to support the educational and historical programs at the museum, as well as the preservation of the Tchefuncte River Lightstation and Lightkeeper’s Cottage.
For information, go to to www.woodenboatfest.org or the museum website at www.lpbmm.org.