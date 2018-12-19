Bigger and newer isn’t always better.
That’s what Louisiana Philharmonic officials discovered when they staged their season-opening symphony in the First Baptist Church of Covington’s just-opened worship center back in September.
The acoustics were “much drier,” meaning sounds didn’t reverberate well, said James Boyd, the orchestra's CEO.
Plus, despite the new sanctuary’s seating capacity of 2,722 — nearly 1,100 more than the previous one — the logistics of fitting a full orchestra of 85 or so musicians on the choral risers didn’t work so well, either.
String players need room to bow, harps are huge, and trombones shouldn’t be poking someone in the back of the neck.
It was similar to the restricted space at Our Lady of Lourdes in Slidell, which resulted in the orchestra moving back to the city’s Municipal Auditorium for its three annual dates.
At Covington, the decision was made to move back into the old sanctuary — now called Central Hall, for the foreseeable future, including Friday’s performance of “A Baroque Christmas.”
The concert will feature guest conductor Jose Luis Gonzales leading the orchestra in an opening program that includes “Fantasia on Greensleeves,” better known this time of year as “What Child is This?”; Corelli’s Christmas Concerto; and Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3”; followed by selection from Handel’s “Messiah.”
Friday’s performance follows the recent “Pictures at an Exhibition” concert in Central Hall, where the reviews were positive from all involved. “Scheherazade,” featuring cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the BBC Young Musician of the Year, is up next on Jan. 11.
But first, "A Baroque Christmas."
Unlike the orchestra’s other seasonal shows, this one has a classical — if not serious — tone.
The selections from "Messiah," including the Hallelujah Chorus featuring the NOVA Masterworks Choir, have been a staple of the concert for years. Gonzales chose the other pieces from his favorite seasonal masterworks.
“One of the strengths of the orchestra is our diversity of programming,” Boyd said. “We find that people pick out the one they love and join us.”
And lest anyone think the change has the orchestra looking for alternatives to the venue it uses six times a year, it hasn’t.
“Quite frankly, we wouldn’t be able to perform as much on the north shore if it weren’t for the generosity and hospitality of First Baptist,” Boyd said. “We have a wonderful relationship.”
And the feeling is reciprocated.
“First of all, I love music, and this is a way to foster it,” First Baptist pastor Jay Johnston said. “But more than that, this is a way to serve and connect with the community.
“It opens doors for persons who might not ordinarily come to First Baptist and lets them know that it’s a place which can serve their spiritual needs because the doors are always open to them. So it serves as a good benefit to everyone.”
The orchestra has been performing at First Baptist since 2006, when it started expanding its territory following Hurricane Katrina.
St. Timothy UMC in Mandeville was actually the first venue it tried in western St. Tammany, but its sanctuary space proved to be just as confining as FBC’s new one.
Without a north shore facility like the Orpheum, the former vaudeville theater in New Orleans that the LPO calls home, FBC Covington was the best of a limited number of options.
“You want to have good seats for everyone and the sound needs to be as perfect as possible,” Boyd said. “There are few halls in the country that combine that better than the Orpheum.
“But First Baptist has worked out very well for us.”
The concerts at the church regularly draw capacity crowds, with patrons from as far away as Mississippi and Baton Rouge.
"We’re very grateful that we can help bring in world-class artists like this,” Johnston said. “The musicianship is just incredible.”
And although Central Hall is no longer First Baptist’s main sanctuary, Johnston said there are no plans to refurbish it for another use, especially since the church just spent $48 million on the new worship center and other improvements.
“I imagine we’ll find our way into the new sanctuary eventually,” Boyd said. “But even if we don’t, I see us coming back to First Baptist year after year.”