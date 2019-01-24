At Salmen High School, this year’s prestigious Teacher of the Year award goes to Eric DuBuisson, and many around campus agree he deserves it, considering everything he’s done for Salmen and its students.
DuBuisson is the JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) specialist at Salmen. JAG is designed to prepare students for college or different career paths, and DuBuisson is responsible for teaching his students valuable life skills that will assist them not only with finding a job, but with succeeding at it.
He also manages the Salmen JAG Career Association, whose members perform at least 15 hours of community service, such as the Keep Slidell Beautiful cleanup events. DuBuisson believes that community service is an essential part of the JAG curriculum, building both a student’s résumé and character.
DuBuisson has been an active member of the Slidell community for a long time. He went to Slidell Grammar School (now Brock Elementary), Slidell Junior High and graduated from Slidell High School. After graduation, he studied at LSU, and received his master’s plus 30 degree in music education.
Afterward, he taught band at both Glen Oaks High in Baton Rouge and Archbishop Rummel in Metairie before he began to develop hearing loss, which prompted him to purchase Slidell Cleaners with his wife, State Rep. Mary DuBuisson.
Twenty-seven years later, DuBuisson was approached by a colleague to interview for a job as JAG Specialist at Salmen High, where he has held his position for 10 years.
DuBuisson has made an difference at Salmen and in the lives of his students. He has dedicated his time and patience to ensure that students' lives will be even more successful than his.
For his efforts, he was awarded not only Salmen Teacher of the Year, but also East St. Tammany Chamber 2018 Outstanding Educator; he recently has been nominated for the PTA Educator of Distinction Award for the 2018-19 school year.
Congratulations, Mr. DuBuisson!