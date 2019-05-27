25 years
Trying to press more restrictions onto a new commercial property beyond what was called for under its own land-based ordinance, the Mandeville City Council last week discussed at length the setbacks, open space requirements and buffer zones involved on a parcel near Chinchuba Oaks subdivision. Attorney Charles Denechaud III, of New Orleans, said he thought the property owner, the Archdiocese of New Orleans, had exceeded the CLURO (comprehensive land use regulations ordinance) requirements on open space. Stirling Properties is planning to buy the land and develop a $12 million shopping center, it was reported. The city council finally agreed to waive the CLURO five percent green space requirement in return for the dedication of the area covered by a detention pond, completed with transfer of title. The pond covers 150,000 square feet.
Councilman Jack McGuire argued that the area covered by the detention pond was a drainage facility and could not be counted in the open space measurement. Denechaud said that hundreds of cypress trees had been planted in the pond and it was definitely part of the buffer area mentioned in the CLURO ordinance.
Bill Decker, city attorney, said that the CLURO must be read and interpreted in favor of the unrestricted use of land. “When a provision is questionable, the interpretation must favor the private landowner,” he said.
McGuire also questioned the propriety of counting utility servitudes as part of the green belt requirement, and he didn’t think the grassy areas where sidewalks may be constructed in the future should count toward the green space requirement in the CLURO.
Denechaud said he felt that given the nature of the neighborhood, sidewalks would not be necessary, and building them should not be required until a certain level of need triggers their building. But he felt the building of bicycle paths in such a commercial area was “ludicrous,” he said.
50 years
Projects totaling nearly $2 million are underway at Southeast Louisiana Hospital at Mandeville, regarded as one of the nation’s outstanding mental institutions. Dr. Thomas Young, superintendent, said work is progressing on five new buildings in a complex which will largely be used for children, and on renovation of the old administration building. The five new structures, located on recently cleared land behind the administration building, is under contract to Ragusa Brothers of Hammond for $1,461,900. The renovation is being done by Carter & Mullings of Columbia, Mississippi, for $466,900. Total of the two contracts is $1,939,800, and Dr. Young said he expects all units to be ready for use by April of 1970. The five new buildings include an administrative and treatment center and a school building for children ages 6 to 12, including some school administrative offices and a gymnasium. The other three structures will be dormitories, each to accommodate 24 children.
75 years
Slidell Local News and Personals: Mrs. Emory Graves Jr., and Mrs. Emory Graves Sr., spent several days in Pensacola, Florid, last week and attended ceremonies where Emory Graves Jr., was commissioned and ensigned in the Navy and received his wings. Ensign Emory Graves Jr., and wife left Sunday for Jacksonville, Florida, where Ensign Graves will be stationed for operational training for six weeks.
100 years
At a meeting of the executive committee of the Gulf Coast Interurban Project, held at Biloxi, May 21, an interesting report was read by the subcommittee, composed of H.S. Weston, of Logtown, Mississippi, Thomas. L. Willis, city engineer of the City of New Orleans, and L.C. Irving, of Mobile, Alabama, suggesting that in order to determine the feasibility of the project a complete survey of the proposed line be made by engineers.
Two bids were received for the survey, the one of Jas W. Billingsly of New Orleans for $12,000 being the lowest. After some discussion it was unanimously decided to employ Billingsly to make the survey, the cost to be prorated among the interested communities on the following basis: New Orleans, $3,000; Mobile, $2,500; Harrison County $3,400; Hancock County, $1,236; Jackson County, $1,250; St. Tammany Parish $3,000.
It was pointed out that such a survey as the one proposed would include a comprehensive study of the territory traversed by the proposed road, pointing out its present development and future possibilities, would be of great value to the communities interested, even though the road itself should never be built.
The proposed road would pass through about 18 miles of St. Tammany parish and the proposed survey of our resources by an expert in this line of work would be worth more than the amount asked from our parish.
125 years
Challenge accepted. Covington, La., May 28. 1894. To Mr. Simon Levy, Captain of Mandeville Base Ball Club: Dear Sir — I see in the St. Tammany Farmer of Saturday, May 26, that the Mandeville team, composed chiefly of Mandeville boys, is willing to play the Covington baseball teams, composed chiefly of Covington boys, and no others, for a purse of $25 to $10, and will wait a week. Now I, E. J. Pechon, captain of the Covington Base Ball Club, do hereby accept paid challenge, for $25 to $10, said game to be played here in Covington next Sunday, June 3, 1894. Please advise if satisfactory, and oblige, yours, etc., E. J. Pechon, captain, Covington Base Ball Club.