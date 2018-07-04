SUMMER REVIVAL: Pastor Keenan DeBose, of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Killeen, Texas, will be the evangelist for a summer revival beginning at 7:30 p.m. July 9-11 at Pentecost Baptist Church, 36138 Shady Lane, Slidell. For information, call the church at (985) 641-5527 or email pbchu@bellsouth.net.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL IN SLIDELL: Vacation Bible school for all ages will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 9-13 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2445 Fourth St., Slidell. The phone number for the church is (985) 201-7800.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL IN SLIDELL: Vacation Bible school for children ages 5 and up will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 9-13 at Pentecost Baptist Church, 36138 Shady Lane, Slidell.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL IN MANDEVILLE: "Camp Moose-on-the-Loose" will be the theme for the vacation Bible school for children from kindergarten to sixth grade, from 9 a.m. to noon July 9-13 at Mandeville Bible Church, 217 Carroll St. To register, call (985) 626-3314 or visit mandevillebiblechurch.org.
MANDEVILLE-COVINGTON CHRISTIAN WOMEN'S CONNECTION: Susan Werthem will give an inspirational talk, "All-American Educators," and Kim Wheaton and Cathy Mendoza will lead a short line-dancing lesson during the Mandeville-Covington Christian Women's Connection luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Benedict’s Restaurant, Mandeville. The Mandeville-Covington Christian Women's Connection is an affiliate of Stonecroft Ministries. Tickets are $25 at cmcwc.com. For information, email nolanorthshorecwc@gmail.com.
CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Sunday worship services are being combined at 9:30 a.m. during July at Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 Seventh St., Slidell. A coffee hour will follow the 9:30 service. For information, visit christchurchslidell.net.
NO-COOK FRIDAY: Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 Seventh St., Slidell, is offering to-go or dine-in dinners from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Friday of each month. The July 13 dinner will feature sausage and chicken jambalaya, cole slaw and garlic bread for $10, with dessert and beverages available for purchase. For information, call (985) 643-4531.
WOMEN CONFERENCE: "Walk With Me, Lord" will be the theme of the Women Conference beginning at 8 a.m. July 14 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell. The cost of the conference is $20, which includes a continental breakfast and lunch. The Rev. Leonard E. Craft is pastor of Macedonia Baptist, and Brenda Wilkes is coordinator of the conference; the church phone number is (985) 643-7239.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL IN SLIDELL: White Dove Church, 61305 Airport Road, Slidell, will hold a free vacation Bible school, Camp Hope, for children from kindergarten through fifth grade July 27-28. The opening celebration will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 27. Camp will open at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 28, with parents invited to a closing celebration at 2:30 p.m. For information, call (985) 726-5179 or visit whitedove.org.
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS: The District of San Francisco New Orleans of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools will observe the 100th year of the brothers’ continuous presence in Louisiana on Saturday, July 28. Events will include Mass at St. Louis Cathedral at 9 a.m., followed by a reception at the Ursuline Convent. In 1914, a number of Christian brothers who fled the Mexican Revolution arrived in the United States. In 1918, a number of these brothers arrived in Covington to assume operation of Dixon Academy, renaming it St. Paul’s School. Current Lasallian schools in Louisiana also include Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie (1962); Christian Brothers School in New Orleans (1960); and De La Salle High School in New Orleans (1949). For information on the New Orleans celebration, email Karen Hebert at karenh@stpauls.com.