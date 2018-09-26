Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.
Monday
Salisbury beef with brown gravy, Delmonico potatoes, parslied carrots, Texas bread, seasonal fruit, milk.
Tuesday
Chicken and sausage gumbo, parslied rice, whole-kernel corn, cranberry juice, crackers, Mississippi mud pudding, milk.
October 3
Bow-tie lasagna, tossed salad, herbed green beans, wheat bread, peach crisp, milk.
October 4
Sausage with onions and peppers, whole wheat hot dog bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hot cinnamon applesauce with raisins, milk.
October 5
Glazed ham, cheese potatoes, garden vegetable blend, dinner roll, chocolate chip cookie, milk.
Meals are served at the following senior centers:
Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.
Covington Senior Center: 500 N. Theard St. Call (985) 892-8530.
Folsom Senior Center: 13296 La. 40. Call (985) 796-9803.
Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.
Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.
Pearl River Senior Center: 39443 La. 41 Spur. Call (985) 863-2540.
Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.