Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.

Monday

Salisbury beef with brown gravy, Delmonico potatoes, parslied carrots, Texas bread, seasonal fruit, milk.

Tuesday

Chicken and sausage gumbo, parslied rice, whole-kernel corn, cranberry juice, crackers, Mississippi mud pudding, milk.

October 3

Bow-tie lasagna, tossed salad, herbed green beans, wheat bread, peach crisp, milk.

October 4

Sausage with onions and peppers, whole wheat hot dog bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hot cinnamon applesauce with raisins, milk.

October 5

Glazed ham, cheese potatoes, garden vegetable blend, dinner roll, chocolate chip cookie, milk.

Meals are served at the following senior centers:

Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.

Covington Senior Center: 500 N. Theard St. Call (985) 892-8530.

Folsom Senior Center: 13296 La. 40. Call (985) 796-9803.

Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.

Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.

Pearl River Senior Center: 39443 La. 41 Spur. Call (985) 863-2540.

Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.

Tags

View comments