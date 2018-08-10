Three Covington area residents were arrested Wednesday night on gun- and drug-related charges after police investigated suspicious activity, according to a news release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sylvanus Ellis III and Peyton Lewis, both 18, and Hailey Vieregge, 20, were arrested after a St. Tammany Parish deputy saw three people in a parked pickup truck while he was patrolling a Covington neighborhood off Harrison Avenue.
The deputy found and seized two firearms, one containing a destroyed serial number, and various drugs including marijuana, LSD, Ecstacy, Xanax, Adderall, other drug paraphernalia and cash, according to the news release.
Ellis was booked with three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, one count of distribution of Schedule II, one count of possession with intent to distribute schedule IV, one count of illegal carrying of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lewis was booked with one count of possession of marijuana.
Vieregge was booked with one count of illegal carrying of a firearm and one count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug.