Earnest Diaz Jr., a 45-year-old Slidell man, was found guilty by a St. Tammany Parish jury Thursday of molesting two underage girls.
Diaz was found guilty of two count of molestation of a juvenile where the offender had control or supervision over the juvenile and aggravated crime against nature, according to a news release from 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office.
He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.
Judge Reginald Badeaux set a sentencing bond of $50,000, but the DA's Office filed motion Friday asking the judge to increase the bond to $250,000 on each of the charges.
“Now that the defendant has been convicted, his bond is less than half of what it was prior to trial,” the motion says. “As the weight of the evidence is clearly enough to establish the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and these charges demonstrate the defendant is an absolute danger to the community, the State believes a $50,000 bond is inadequate.”
Badeaux set a bond hearing on Sept. 4 and ordered the defendant to have no contact with the victims, the news release said.
One of the victims testified during the trial this week that she was 15 when Diaz began touching her sexually under her clothes, offering to buy things and pay her cell phone bill in exchange for sex. Later, she said, he coerced her into sex.
A second victim testified that she was 13 or 14 when Diaz pulled down her clothes and violated her. She said she didn’t tell anyone initially because she didn’t believe anyone would believe her.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the crimes. Assistant District Attorneys Elizabeth Authement and Will Macke prosecuted the case.