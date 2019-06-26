Members of the robotics teams from Fountainebleau and Mandeville high schools will demonstrate their competition robots for children 3 and up at five St. Tammany Parish Library branches:
- At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Abita Springs Branch Library, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call (985) 893-6285.
- At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Road Branch, 79213 La. 40. For information, call (985) 893-6284.
- At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
- At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
- At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
Fountainebleau High School's FIRST Team 2221, the RoboDawgs, will lead the events at the Abita Springs and Lee Road branches.
Mandeville High School’s FIRST Team 2992, The S.S. Prometheus, will lead the demonstrations at the Mandeville, Madisonville and Causeway branches.
FIRST has hosted high school robotics competitions for 30 years. The United States has more than 3,000 participating high schools.
Students are given six weeks to build a robot to accomplish a task such as scoring basketball goals and balancing on a balance beam.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events June 26-July 3
WORKFORCE WEDNESDAY: Gretchen McKinney and Amanda Kerlee will share tips with workers over 50 to help them navigate the job market at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
MAD SCIENCE: Families will enjoy an out-of-this-world science show at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858.
TALES WITH A TWIST: The audience will help tell the English folk tale “The Stars in the Sky” with creative movement at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave.; and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819, the Folsom Branch at (985) 796-9728 or the Bush Branch at (985) 886-3588.
DR. H EXPLORES THE UNIVERSE: Rocket scientist and author Dr. H will share her children’s book and amazing facts about her job at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
MANGA MADNESS WORKSHOP: Teens will learn about drawing anime and manga from layout artist Carlos Nieto III at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
ASTRONOMY 101: Teens will learn the basics of astronomy at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
COMIX BASICS: Teens will learn the basics of drawing comics from layout artist Carlos Nieto III at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
KARATE DEMONSTRATION: Children will see a karate demonstration and participate in a mini class at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41; and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470, the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
TEEN GALAXY SHIRT CRAFT: Teens can bring a dark colored T-shirt to transform into a galaxy shirt at 6 p.m. Thursday at the temporary Covington branch library, 1200 U.S. 190 Business. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
DIY VIRTUAL REALITY: Adults will learn about virtual reality and augmented reality and participate in demonstrations of both at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
BOOK BROWSERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “West” by Carys Davies at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information about the club, call branch manager Adele Salzer at (985) 863-5518.