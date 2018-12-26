Being a high school cheerleader is an honor. Being an All-American cheerleader is an even greater honor. But representing your school, city, parish, state and country at a world famous parade in London is one of the highest honors for a cheerleader, and three Salmen High School seniors recently earned that rare opportunity.
Harleigh Pittman, Avery Legrand and Charlotte Giovanni will be among about 650 high school cheerleaders and dancers from around the country marching and showcasing their skills in the London New Year’s Day Parade.
To be invited athletes must be selected as “All-American” during a tryout process at a summer camp hosted by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) or National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), two of the Varsity Spirit camp brands. All-Americans are selected for superior cheerleading, dancing and leadership abilities, and only the top 10 percent of more than 325,000 athletes from 5,000 camps are chosen.
Pittman, Legrand and Giovanni were named All-American during a UCA camp in Panama City, Florida, this summer.
“To be able to perform in London, it’s such an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m just excited to get to march in a parade and get to see the entire town,” Pittman said. “The feeling you get when you represent your school and community in such a positive way is amazing.”
The 2019 parade, “London Welcomes the World,” will include 10,000 performers representing 20 countries and is expected to be seen by 300 million people. This is the 31st year the All-Americans are participating. During the seven-day trip, they also will tour some of London’s historic sites, such as the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, Parliament, Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Windsor Castle and more.
“Without the help of my parents, other parents and my coach, none of this would be possible,” Giovanni said.
Legrand’s mother, Rene Legrand, said the trip will be educational for the students but also expensive. With help from their parents, the three girls have spent countless hours since June organizing and leading fundraising projects, such as seeking corporate sponsorships, a golf tournament, garage sale, bake sales, raffles and restaurant nights. They have raised $21,000 to offset the cost.
“This fundraising effort is different because it is for the three of us to take advantage of an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Avery Legrand. “My role as a teammate is to encourage others to do well, stay positive and never give up.”
For more information about the parade, log on to www.lnydp.com. To donate to the students’ fundraising effort, call Rene Legrand at (985) 960-0773.