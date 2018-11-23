Nov. 12
Fredrica Lee: 25, 60553 Parkline Blvd., Slidell, cruelty to juveniles.
Clavin Populis: 49, 120 Neptune, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kevin Johnson: 47, 830 Verret, New Orleans, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Robert Flowers: 32, 36320 Marshal Warner Road, Franklinton, housed for court, aggravated rape, sexual battery.
Laquita Thomas: 29, 175 Murry Road, Ponchatoula, theft under $1,000.
Travon Harrison: 22, 24421 La. 430, Franklinton, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Joshua Coleman: 27, 114 Gene Court, Brunswick, Georgia, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, following too close, proper equipment required on vehicles, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Jason Brown: 40, 56694 Selbourn St., Slidell, housed for court, simple burglary, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of movable, two counts of bank fraud, simple escape.
Trish Teague-Ahrens: 26, 60414 Lilac Drive, Lacombe, fugitive, contempt of court.
Bradley Casnave: 28, 26319 East Elm St., Lacombe, establishing speed zones, ran stop sign (red light), no insurance, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer.
James Hudson: 53, 618 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, fugitive.
Michael Hyde: 40, 4150 Hickory Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Johnnie Briggs: 48, 29273 Chene Drive, Lacombe, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Lawrence Matthews: 33, 35284 Piccadilly Drive, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Nov. 13
Heidi Hoffman: 35, 2009 Heather Lane, Slidell, contempt of court.
Kenneth Primus: 40, 304 W. Morgan St., Covington, violation of protection order.
Gene Morgan: 31, 135 Hickory St., Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Troy Tradiff: 48, 41 Cypress Meadow, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Lauren Elliott: 30, 81090 Daisy Drive, Bush, drug court sanction.
Mikeisha Young: 29, 61099 Lohman Road, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Khalilah Sanders: 39, 26068 E. Birch St., Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Destiny Dill: 25, 65108 Calhoun St., Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Georgia Dial: 29, 2023 Teal St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Ricardo Lores: 35, 301 International, Laredo, Texas, possession of Schedule I.
Ryan Adams: 21, 209 Remmy Court, Mandeville, DWI first offense, driving across median.
Dalton Wood: 25, 409 Woodridge Blvd., Mandeville, housed for court.
John Morgan: 53, 53095 La. 425, Franklinton, manufacture of Schedule II drug, operation of clandestine lab in presence of juvenile, possession of Schedule II.
Andrea Stermer: 37, 77450 St. Louis Street, Lacombe, probation violation.
Ronnie Cochron: 29, 317 Raleigh Drive, Slidell, improper equipment, switched plates, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle, monetary instrument abuse, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Sagona: 35, 230 N. Military Road, Slidell, disturbing the peace, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer.
Jack Peters: 65, 1321 W. Hillcrest Drive, Slidell, aggravated battery, misdemeanor sexual battery.
Michael Mclaughlin: 51, 6400 Schouest St., Metairie, contempt of court.
Truitt Hyde: 35, 629 Louisiana Ave., Bogalusa, fugitive.
Maya Scaglione: 20, 410 Starling Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with firearm.
Nov. 14
Christal Cook: 41, 36216 Rheusaw Crawford Road, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Cherie Blades: 46, 1034 Ronald Reagan Hwy., Covington, drug court sanction.
Gregory Guerin: 55, 11411 La. 1078, Folsom, drug court sanction.
Timothy Taylor: 38, 552 Carroll St., Mandeville, monetary instrument abuse.
Karen Fabre: 46, 203 West 29th Ave., Covington, contempt of court.
Lawrence Ankrum: 53, 203 West 29th Ave., Covington, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, violation of controlled substances within 2000 feet of a school, two counts of contempt of court.
Derrick Dones: 39, 112 East 6th St., Bogalusa, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, manslaughter, aggravated battery.
Chase Irwin: 20, 761 Magnolia Ridge Drive, Mandeville, monetary instrument abuse, illegal carrying of weapons.
William Delatour: 18, 428 Bill Drive, Mandeville, possession of Schedule I.
Nolan Gautier: 47, 60207 HWY 434, Lacombe, parole violation, probation violation.
Jamile Robinson: 26, 1208 Tupelo St., Slidell, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug.
Coleman Sharp: 48, 27321 Pierre Lane, Folsom, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule II drug; methamphetamine, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Noel Wright: 36, 56 Hyacinth Drive, Covington, contempt of court, no taillights, switched plates, resisting an officer, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of possession of Schedule II, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Ashley Hoskins: 30, 71354 White Chapel Road, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Dante Williams: 22, 33257 Young Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Darrell Vanison: 51, 14532 Beekman Road, New Orleans, failure to return leased movables.
Wendy Roberson: 46, 37468 Dolph Gaines Road, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault.
Lenwood McQueen: 38, 58067 Yaupon Dr., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Rhonda Taylor: 51, 11272 St. John Church Road, Folsom, contempt of court, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, bank fraud, refusing to provide correct identity, fugitive, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Kristopher Daigle: 28, 58488 Choctaw Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Charles Brown: 30, 1660 North Broad St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Nov. 15
Jacob Mitchell: 36, 12223 Buchanan St., Covington, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, to create, distribute, or possession with intent to distribute.
Christopher Moses: 32, 140 Emily Diamond Way, Covington, contempt of court.
Malik Wright: 19, 2970 Harlow Lane, Decatur, Georgia, resisting an officer, attempted.
Jordan Cole: 31, 1112 Safflower Court, Madisonville, two counts of possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Sharp: 27, 11046 Tuttle Road, Hammond, probation violation.
Jade Duperon: 20, 3757 Brookwood Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Frank Batiste: 57, 20235 Arthur Road, Covington, offender to notify change of address; residence or other.
Tracy Butler: 18, 2700 Mary St., Slidell, terrorizing.
Jeffery Wallace: 36, 406 West Lake Catahoula Court, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Nicholas Giacona: 32, 70342 A St., Covington, illegal use of drug in presence of person under seventeen years of age, no taillights.
Corey Green: 46, 801 Charlotte Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, four counts of contempt of court.
Joshua Cavanaugh: 42, 28069 U.S. 190, Lacombe, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, open container in motor vehicle.
Michael Walker: 60, 36565 Walker Road, Charter Oak, two counts of sexual battery.
Jacob Walker: 36, 84033 Bozey Mizell Road, Bogalusa, two counts of malfeasance in office.
Blake Buras: 24, 7194 Tunica St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV.
Winston Briggs: 25, 26224 East Birch St., Lacombe, two counts of contempt of court, aggravated flight from officer, license plate must be illuminated, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Tyrone Scott: 25, 2021 N. Prieur St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Nov. 16
Blair Englade: 40, 500 Aries Drive, Mandeville, two counts of DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, improper lane use.
Laquisha Dyson: 44, 1030 East 7th St., Bogalusa, DWI third offense.
Harold Ramsey: 41, 21505 Austin Road, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Elvin Atlow: 27, 25682 Elm St., Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Shaun McCrory: 30, 180 Dunilieth Drive, Destrehan, DWI first offense, improper lane use, no proof of insurance, no registration, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wade Ybarzabal: 57, 70254 Carmel Road, Mandeville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Jamie Serpas: 18, 35297 Pine, Pearl River, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Korey Oulliber: 26, 40082 Maison Lafitte Blvd., Ponchatoula, bank fraud, two counts of $1,000 failure to honor written promise to appear.
Paul Ricks: 55, 119 Nu St., Belle Chasse, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Ernest Thomas: 19, 1978 Second St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Misty Kinler: 45, 806 Huntwyck Circle, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Billy Neidlinger: 54, 706 Peach Tree Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II, obedience to traffic control devices.
Joseph Tewell: 43, 619 Legendre Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry Tillison: 61, 62159 North 4th St., Pearl River, three counts of contempt of court.
Edward Melbourne: 31, 10279 Charlie Lee Road, Folsom, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Eric Alligood: 35, 23265 Billie Green Road, Kiln, Mississippi, simple burglary, criminal trespass.
Jennifer Duggins: 29, 7408 Orleans Ave., New Orleans, unauthorized use of movable.
Allen Harrison: 58, 25467 Flight St., Abita Springs, first degree rape, aggravated crime against nature.
Nov. 17
John Booth: 19, 920 West 21st Ave., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Joseph Plagman: 28, 317 Thames Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Cameron Chauvin: 26, 125 Willow Circle, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Serissa Marrero: 38, Chriswood Lane, Harvey, DWI first offense, careless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia, two headlights required, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of prescription drugs, possession of Schedule II drug; methamphetamine.
Taylor Ohler: 29, 20050 Linden St., Covington, DWI first offense, improper turn.
Chandra Brown: 47, 226 Cindy Lou Place, Mandeville, probation violation.
Janmarie Homrich: 57, 36335 Eric St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Robert Vinet: 41, 68495 Deer Run Road, Pearl River, violation of protection order.
Dakota Cyprian: 25, 84057 La. 25, Folsom, probation violation.
Katherina Dowling: 30, 827 Autumn Place, Mandeville, probation violation, contempt of court.
Russell Chesting: 30, 11 Summerhaven Court, Madisonville, contempt of court.
Nov. 18
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Jeffery Jenkins: 28, 950 Joan St., Mandeville, DWI second offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Austin Gonzales: 28, 10600 Lakes Blvd., Baton Rouge, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Daniel Tobar: 51, 6901 Veterans Ave., Metairie, operating vehicle while intoxicated second offense, improper lane use.
Gage Gottschalk: 23, 76021 Country Road, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, open container in motor vehicle, careless operation.
Kaden Hemphill: 20, 614 Sunset Drive, Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, two counts of theft under $1,000, simple burglary.
Ryan Lam: 29, 20160 N. East Lam Road, Covington, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Twenty-three people were housed for immigration violations during the period of Nov. 12-18.