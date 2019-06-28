When he was a kid, the Rev. Patrick Wattigny dreamed he would wear Dodger Blue.
But when his curveball didn't break as sharply as the one thrown by former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, the left-hander realized his true calling was something else.
That's how Wattigny's uniform of choice became that of a Catholic priest, and for 25 years now, he's been helping lead locals to spiritual well-being.
The 51-year-old pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slidell said it's a victory that is more gratifying than any win on the baseball diamond.
Wattigny celebrated the silver anniversary of his ordination while saying several Masses at St. Luke's in June. A reception attended by hundreds of family members, friends, mentors, colleagues and parishioners both past and present was held at the St. Luke Family Life Center.
When Wattigny became a priest at 26, he said he hoped to land a post as a chaplain for a baseball team. Instead, he’s served five parish communities and as a parish pastor for 19 of his 25 years as a priest.
He's still a huge baseball fan, but said he's thrilled with the way things worked out and that he cherishes his role as “spiritual father and leader.”
Wattigny, who was born in New Orleans but moved with his family to Slidell as a child, said two of the most fulfilling parts of his priesthood have been working with couples engaged to be married and mentoring young men who are considering the priesthood.
To that end, several of the 665 couples he has married over the past 25 years attended one of Wattigny's anniversary Masses or the reception. So did five of the 13 men he has mentored on the path to priesthood.
“I’ve kept track of all of my weddings, and I’m proud that more than 500 of those couples are still married,” he said. “I also feel so blessed that I have helped several young men to enter the priesthood. We change the world one soul at a time, one Mass at a time, one act of faith at a time.”
Of the nearly 10,000 Masses that Wattigny has celebrated as a priest, a 1995 Mass in Rome when Wattigny was a con-celebrant alongside Pope John Paul II remains a highlight. Wattigny had been ordained for just 17 months at the time. The Catholic Church canonized John Paul II as a saint in 2014.
“I’m never at a loss for words," Wattigny joked. "But in meeting him, I was tongue-tied.”
Afterward, Pope John Paul II gave him two rosaries. One, Wattigny gifted to a young U.S. Marine heading overseas to service. The second, Wattigny said he lost when it fell out of his pocket as he was visiting a sick parishioner in the hospital.
“Someone needed that rosary more than I did,” he said.
Wattigny said his dedication to those considering the priesthood is even more important now as the church is reeling from the effects of clergy abuse scandals.
“I see this as a challenge and an opportunity. We need to restore the faith in our church, and we will be doing that for the next 25 or even 50 years.”
At his silver anniversary Masses, Wattigny had five chalices with him at the altar. Each represented someone special to him. Among them was a chalice in memory of childhood pastor and mentor Rev. Msgr. Francis Boeshans, who died in 2010. Another was in memory of classmate and friend Rev. Joseph Caznavette, who died in 2017. Caznavette was one of the first Wattigny worked with to join the priesthood.
Losing Caznavette to cancer is one of the saddest experiences of his life, Wattigny said, overshadowed only by the times as a priest when he has had to counsel families who have lost children.
“Burying young people is one of the hardest parts of this vocation," Wattigny said. "As you can imagine, it truly tugs at my heart.”
His heart for work with young people has been a visible part of his ministry through the years. He served as a chaplain at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie for 13 years, and received an honorary diploma from the school when he was transferred to Slidell. He spent two years as president of nearby Pope John II High School and currently serves as the school’s chaplain.
“When you see the positive things coming from kids today, you see that faith is alive,” he said.
Wattigny also regularly visits retirement communities and hospitals, and makes home visits to parishioners.
“If you find him in his office, it is a rare occasion because he's always out and about helping those in our parish," said Don Guillot, Color Corps commander of the Fr. Seelos Assembly of the Knights of Columbus at St. Luke’s. “He is so hard-working and caring. We at St. Luke’s are thankful every day that he is our pastor.”
Wattigny is a 1985 graduate of Holy Cross High School and a 1989 graduate from the University of New Orleans. He studied at the Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, and after ordination, he served as assistant pastor at St. Peter Parish in Covington, Visitation of Our Lady in Marrero and at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (now Divine Mercy) in Kenner.
Before St. Luke, he served as pastor at St. Benilde Parish in Metairie.