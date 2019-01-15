Folsom Mayor Lance Willie and the village’s three aldermen are getting a small pay increase this year.
At their Jan. 14 meeting, aldermen approved an ordinance increasing the mayor’s pay from $650 to $800 per month, and aldermen’s monthly pay from $450 to $600. The increases are the first in 18 years for the positions, which are all part-time.
Aldermen also adopted a rewrite of the village’s code of ordinances by Municode, a company that helps municipalities and other government bodies standardize the language of their ordinances and makes them available to the public online.
Aldermen also appointed George Garrett as mayor pro tem. Garrett was appointed as an alderman in November 2017 to fill a position vacated by Willie, who was appointed mayor after Bettye Boggs resigned that position. Garrett was elected to a full four-year term in last November’s election.
In his first action of the new year, Willie reappointed Beau Killingsworth as the village's police chief and Roy Burns as its attorney.
Willie also appointed Margra Steele as village clerk. Steele, who formerly served as Madisonville’s billing manager, replaces Andree Core. Aldermen set Steele’s salary at $35,000 per year.
In other matters, aldermen appointed Griffin & Furman, LLC as the village’s accountants. The firm will be paid a flat retainer of $2,500 per month, which, Willie says, is less than the village’s previous accountants were paid in all but two of the previous 12 months.
Aldermen also approved the village’s responses to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s review of its financial procedures. The review found several areas where documentation, procedures and lines of authority could be strengthened, and all were addressed in a set of management responses.
The review, and the audit of the village’s finances for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, are available on the legislative auditor’s website, lla.la.gov.