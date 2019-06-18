Craft beer fans know that some of the most creative concoctions come from home kitchens, garages or backyard patio brews.
These homebrewers will get the rare chance to showcase their skills at the eighth annual Larry Hartzog’s Twisted Beer Fest and Homebrew Competition, to be held June 22 at the Castine Center in Mandeville.
Organized by the Mystic Krewe of Brew homebrew organization and benefiting the St. Tammany Humane Society, the event features sample pours of homebrews, microbrewery craft beers and some widely distributed products. Beer lovers will find flavors ranging from tropical and fruity, such as mango, coconut and blueberry, to rich and dark, such as coffee and chocolate.
Nancy Hartzog said her late husband, the festival’s namesake, would be proud of the festival’s wide variety of beer styles and flavor profiles. Hartzog said her husband was a vibrant member of the Mystic Krewe of Brew, known for his off-the-wall ingredients and wild homebrew concoctions.
When Larry Hartzog died in 2012, the organization decided to honor his memory with a homebrew competition and festival of sorts, held at a Covington-area pizzeria. Now in its third year at the Castine Center, the event is growing in popularity, just as the craft beer scene is growing around the U.S., Nancy Hartzog said.
The 2018 festival raised more than $14,000 for the Northshore Humane Society, and Mystic Krewe of Brew members are hoping to top that number this year. All proceeds will support the Northshore Humane Society, which is the state’s largest no-kill nonprofit animal welfare organization.
The Northshore Humane Society will have pets available for adoption at the festival, along with information on its mission and services. Friendly furry friends are even welcome to join their owners as they sample the more than 200 festival brews.
Local brewery options include Abita, Dixie, Chafuncta, Crying Eagle, Gnarly Barley, Great Raft, Low Road, NOLA Brewing, Parish, Old Rail, Port Orleans, Southern Craft, Southern Prohibition, Tin Roof and Urban South.
The festival includes a friendly competition among home brewers, many of whom are members of the Mystic Krewe of Brew, but includes some entries from across the region and even out of state. Hartzog expects there to be more than 60 homebrew selections based on the 2018 entries, and registrations are still being accepted.
The winner of the People’s Choice Contest receives a first place medal, their picture on the Larrybrewfest.com website and bragging rights until the next festival winner is crowned.
Each paid ticket holder into the festival, excluding designated drivers, gets to make one vote for their favorite homebrew.
Most homebrewers submit three or four entries, said organization member Adam Henning, offering participants an incredible variety of beers to taste and presenting a difficult decision. Club members live throughout St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes, and range from those who make brew as a hobby to those who would love to launch into a microbrew business.
Among the former Mystic Krewe of Brew members who turned their garage operations into successful north shore homebrews are Zac and Cari Caramonta of Gnarly Barley Brewing and Josh Erickson of Chafuncta Brewing.
“Most microbrewery owners started off as home brewers, said Mystic Krewe of Brew member Joe Tamonia. “It’s great that we now have several north shore breweries. This event is a great way to bring awareness of the community of homebrewers that we have here.”
The monthly Mystic Krewe meetings are invaluable for gaining feedback on everything from recipes to brewing technique, Henning said.
“Everybody brings homebrews that they have been working on. We pour, talk, taste, review processes and quality, get and give feedback,” he said. “We talk about everything that helps you to brew better beer. You learn so much faster when you have people around you to answer questions and give you advice.”
Henning said the club often picks a certain style of beer to discuss. Other months, members sample local commercial or brewery beers.
Hartzog said she never expected to be a homebrewer herself. But when Larry passed away, her children urged her to continue his hobby.
“I had the equipment and the supplies so I figured I’d give it a shot,” she said.
She said it is fun to be a part of the beer festival “and to bring your own creation and watch others taste it.”
The festival will be from 4-8 p.m., with a VIP ticket that allows entry at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $10. VIP tickets are $50, or $15 for designated drivers.
To purchase tickets or to enter the People’s Choice Contest as a homebrewer, go online to larrybrewfest.com. Participants must be 21 or older to purchase a beer-tasting ticket.