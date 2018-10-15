25 years
Term limits for council members and the mayor were okayed by Covington voters in Saturday voting, as was a charter amendment for having the mayor submit his annual budget projections to the council members 30 days earlier to give them more time to review the document. Three other proposed changes to the 10-year-old home rule charter were turned down, however.
50 years
Bill Jones, chairman of the Covington Planning and Zoning Commission, dropped a bombshell at Tuesday night’s open meeting when he said he had heard of a proposal to move the courthouse out of Covington into an area with more land area and parking facilities. The Farmer learned a meeting was held at the home of architect August Perez recently, attended by 13 members of the police jury and top elected officials of the parish, at which time, it was said a proposal was made to take in the entire present courthouse square for additional offices. The cost would have been in excess of $2 million, it was said, and would have required obtaining a quarter square of business properties.
75 years
Shortly after Japan made her sneak attack at Pearl Harbor, which brought this country into the present worldwide conflict, this newspaper carried a story about two Mandeville residents who were held in Japan and no word could be gotten from them. That was about eighteen months ago. Today, it is announced through Associated Press dispatchers that Miss Arthemise Anna Goertz, and her mother, Mrs. Mary Miller Goertz, of Mandeville, are now aboard the Japanese exchange ship Teia Maru en route to Portuguese India, to take passage on the Swedish exchange liner Gripsholm, for the United States. Miss Goertz now a well-known writer, had gone to Japan to write on the life and customs of the Japanese and quite naturally the authorities there were not particularly anxious to let her get out of the country with any information. On many occasions, it was our pleasure to print some of the short stories from the pen of Miss Goertz and no doubt she will have a vast store of knowledge for future articles and stories when she reaches this country where she can write without molestation.
100 years
The past season has proved to the world that Louisiana is one of the leading cattle-raising states of the South. She has a total of 1,107,580 head of cattle instead of 902,900 which she advertised to the world that she possessed before the advent of the tick eradication last April.
125 years
SIGNS OF ILL LUCK — To be struck by lightning on Monday. To sit on a band saw in motion on Friday. To break the mirror your wife’s mother gave to her. To fall down stairs with a parlor shove on Tuesday. To speculate with other people’s money and then get caught. To see a bill collector over your shoulder on Saturday. To spill salt in the coffee of a man who has a carving knife. To get wet when you fall overboard while boating on Thursday. To dream of snakes after drinking cider in a prohibition town. To see a bull dog over your left shoulder in your neighbor’s orchard. To be one of thirteen at a table where there is only food enough for six. To meet a detective at the depot when you are buying a ticket to Canada. To bet all your money on a horse whose driver has bet his money on another. To see your overcoat over either shoulder as you pass out the shop of your uncle. To offend your best girl’s little brother who saw you kiss another little boy’s sister.