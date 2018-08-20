August 6
Jan Homrich: 57, 36457 Hermina St., Slidell, four counts of contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Barbara Ducoute: 39, 105 Ames Court, Slidell, contempt of court.
Allison Naquin: 22, 408 Oak Branch, Covington, two counts of probation violation.
Donald Aleman: 49, 35095 Aleman Road, Pearl River, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Kellie Rey: 27, 40020 Honey Island Swamp Road, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Jack Mcinnis: 43, 425 Chapman Drive, Abita Springs, DWI second offense, one way road, open container in motor vehicle, no driver’s license on person.
Delmar Ramos: 25, 200 Ann St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, driver must be licensed, open container in motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, resisting an officer.
Cleveland Thompson: 21, 713 West 22nd Ave., Covington, fugitive.
Jeffery Wilkins: 33, 1513 Lee St., Franklinton, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Derrick Harrison: 40, 45558 Durbin Road, Hammond, two counts of simple burglary, issuing worthless checks.
John Montgomery: 38, 1210 Magnolia St., Hammond, eight counts of simple burglary, theft of firearm.
John Middleton: 38, 12104 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, Mississippi, simple criminal damage to property, theft of goods $500-$1,500.
Augustino Velasquez: 37, 1090 Irish Hill Drive, Biloxi, Mississippi, DWI second offense, driver must be licensed, open container in motor vehicle, first degree vehicular negligent injuring.
Terrance Jamison: 29, 2334 Goldwood Drive, Slidell, DWI third offense, improper lane use.
Charles Nuncio: 29, 1841 Orleans St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Joseph Austin: 29, 25581 Pardue Road, Springfield, housed for court.
Jason Peterson: 38, 3835 Arrowhead Drive, Slidell, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, off road, vehicles on roadway.
Jason Brown: 34, 3500 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaneshia Byrd: 26, 25481 Pardue Road, Springfield, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Keasha Edmon: 42, 16182 La. 40, Independence, theft (misdemeanor), sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Paul Forstall: 32, 3030 Cleveland Ave., New Orleans, DWI first offense, improper lane use, resisting an officer.
August 7
Joseph Gonsoulin: 44, 38 Helen Drive, Madisonville, domestic abuse battery.
Melissa Wood: 38, 36422 Teat Blackwell Road, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Bradley Davis: 22, 624 Apache Drive, Abita Springs, DWI second offense, one way road way, careless operation, expired vehicle inspection sticker, no driver’s license on person.
Demarcus Gatson: 29, 1309 East Harbor, Hammond, simple burglary, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug.
Zachary Authement: 23, 1001 MCH Road, Covington, possession of Schedule II, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Kenneth Slaughter: 32, 19 Sterling Ave., New York, DWI first offense, improper lane use, improper turn.
Gerard Morgan: 57, 1534 Ashville Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Derrick Chatman: 45, 72413 Violet St., Covington, parole violation.
Misty Townsend: 42, 77405 St Joseph St., Covington, two counts of contempt of court.
Romero Butler: 31, 141 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans, contempt of court.
Detric Boston: 37, 60541 Parkline Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, resisting an officer, illegal use of drug in presence of persons under seventeen years old, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second offense, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Rachel Brisbi: 35, 175 Warrior Trace, Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
August 8
Jessica Virgil: 34, 423 Sullivan Drive, Bogalusa, theft of goods.
Jessica Penton: 35, 19786 Sylvest Road, Franklinton, housed for court.
Carlon Robinson: 34, 307 White St., Hammond, illegal use of weapon during crime of violence, possession of Schedule I.
Billy Raines: 23, 3300 Delaware Ave., Kenner, DWI second offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension.
Nina Cousin: 30, 1328 Forestwood Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
David Clifton: 49, 22072 8th St., Abita Springs, maximum speed limit; certain vehicles, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Jennifer Bollinger: 51, 100 Bayberry Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, following too close.
Dana Accardo: 30, 133 Wisteria Lane, Mandeville, probation violation.
Brooklyn Sansone: 25, 725 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, probation violation.
Alexander Hendrix: 27, 102 Donna Drive, Carriere, Mississippi, contempt of court surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Deno Palmisano: 58, 429 Olive Drive, Slidell, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
James Nall: 32, 124565 Lakeshore Ave., Walker, fugitive, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Candice Brown: 28, 109 Pere Road, Carriere, Mississippi, housed for court.
David Morehead: 40, 2807 Carey St., Slidell, five counts of theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000, unauthorized use of movable, contempt of court, motor vehicles, alteration or removal of VIN number, failure to stop/yield, possession of Schedule III drug.
Averice Craddock: 39, 71208 La. 41, Pearl River, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000, fugitive.
Adam Balen: 27, 1647 America St., Mandeville, criminal trespass.
August 9
Denise Comeaux: 36, N.O. East Kampground, Slidell, housed for court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Harry Buerger: 48, 1406 Sycamore Place, Mandeville, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Kevin Williams: 36, 246 Caswell, Metairie, contempt of court, two counts of issuing worthless checks, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Michelle Thomas: 39, Worthwood Drive, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Jessica Bowen: 30, 1201 Alida St., Hammond, probation violation.
Bradley White: 31, 329 Thames Drive, Slidell, parole violation.
Noah Pembo: 17, 125 Bermuda Drive, Slidell, simple burglary.
Joseph Tewell: 43, 619 Legendre Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II.
Antwonek Dove: 17, 301 Spartan Drive, Slidell, simple burglary.
Robin Alcorn: 45, 59244 N. Pearl River Drive, Slidell, DWI third offense, reckless operation of motor vehicle, criminal sanctions for operating a motor vehicle not covered by security.
Robert Loyd: 35, 19338 Wymer Road, Covington, violation of protection order, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Constance Thompson: 47, 310 Teal Court, Mandeville, theft over $25,000.
Sylvanus Ellis: 18, 70417 8th St., Slidell, distribute, or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers or marks, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Peyton Lewis: 18, 70425 8th St., Covington, possession of Schedule I.
Hailey Vieregge: 20, 70432 A St., Covington, distribute, or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Mark Johnson: 23, 967 Gause Blvd., Slidell, contempt of court.
Brandon Smith: 20, 1514 Savannah Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Brittany Taylor: 25, 700 Parkview Blvd., Covington, distribute or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Tyrel Britton: 25, 540 Lambert St., Mandeville, contempt of court, fugitive.
Michael Ahumada: 33, 28423 La. 40, Bush, failure to honor written promise to appear, simple battery.
Dmitriy Zimenko: 34, 4248 Mahogany Ridge Drive, Weston, Florida, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Jacob Peters: 27, 2043 Agatha Lane, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, unauthorized use of movable.
August 10
Kenneth Perex: 30, 425 Carondelet St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
James Cole: 64, 26251 U.S. 190, Lacombe, sexual battery, molestation of a juvenile, second degree rape.
Bradley Woolley: 34, 696 Brown Thrasher Loop, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Patrick Amos: 18, 72517 Violet St., Covington, probation violation.
Blake Waller: 31, 104 Revere Drive, Mandeville, careless operation, no safety belts, contempt of court.
Adonis Young: 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Dustin Trosclair: 35, 70379 D Street, Covington, drug court sanction.
Robert Laville: 47, 67 Spanish Moss Court, Mandeville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, use of certain wireless telecommunication devices for texting prohibited.
Jon Wood: 34, 36422 Blackwell Road, Pearl River, DWI fourth/subsequent offense.
Rashaud West: 25, 17076 E. Coleman St., Hammond, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule I.
Charles Junker: 65, 25 Downing Drive, Covington, DWI second offense, careless operation.
Jose Lopez: 40, 736 Albert St., Mandeville, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, hit and run, improper turn.
Cristi Hinson: 40, 1788 Chelan, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Elisharose Neal: 41, 216 Richland Drive, Mandeville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated third offense, improper lane use.
Amanda Adolph: 25, 1525 Dupard St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Aaron Ousterhout: 18, 644 Piney Ridge Circle, Madisonville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Raymond Coleman: 52, 2534 America St., Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jeremy Loyacano: 31, 1208 Livingston St., Mandeville, two counts of contempt of court.
William Secrist: 26, 38304 Tycer Varnado Road, Franklinton, housed for court.
Amanda Walker: 28, 36211 Central Ave., Pearl River, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug: heroin, attempted and conspiracy.
Crystal Wilt: 34, 2821 Jackson Landing, Picayune, Mississippi, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug: heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under seventeen years old.
Christopher Olivier: 26, 834 Pine St., Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I: heroin, attempted and conspiracy.
Michael Bergeron: 39, 61075 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, probation violation.
Kayla Thigpen: 30, 410 Portsmouth Drive, Slidell, parole violation.
Charles Tims: 33, 37523 Lopez, Slidell, whoever commits the crime of theft of a motor vehicle when the misappropriation or taking amounts to a sum of five hundred dollars or more but less than one thousand five hundred dollars shall be imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not more than five years, or may be fined not more than two thousand dollars, or both.
Jonquayle McCoy: 24, 6241 Willow Grove Drive, Baton Rouge, racketeering, three counts of bank fraud.
Michael Sperber: 22, 298 Cypress Lakes Drive, Slidell, two counts of possession of Schedule II.
Sabrina Foret: 20, 330 Henleyfield Mcneill Road, Carrier, Mississippi, possession of Schedule II, ignore traffic signal.
Brandon Howard: 44, 205 Tulip Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Mary White: 36, 533 Sunset Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, resisting an officer.
Keenan Jones: 20, 38138 Amos Road, Alton, placing material witness under bond.
Jessica Batiste: 35, 38138 Amos Road, Alton, placing material witness under bond.
Taylor Williamson: 22, 37156 Buck Provost Road, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Armani Sanders: 19, 5767 Louis Prima Drive, New Orleans, placing material witness under bond.
Christopher Burns: 27, 166 S. Military Road, Slidell, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, resisting an officer.
Daniel Barnhill: 24, 1173 St Augustine Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodney Williamson: 45, 57384 Oak Ave., Slidell, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Michael Martin: 35, 4002 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood, Georgia, housed for marshal.
August 11
Bryan Taylor: 35, 303 Foxcroft St., Slidell, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV, failure to use turn signal, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Ellis Kimball: 51, 930 Madison St., Gretna, drug court sanction.
Lawrence Ankrum: 31, 23344 Juka St., Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Katy Steinman: 22, 371 Tallow Creek Blvd., Covington, DWI first offense, following too close, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dequoin Hughes: 23, 62072 N. 9th St., Slidell, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Gary Landor: 59, 25587 West Spruce St., Lacombe, possession of Schedule IV, domestic abuse battery.
Antonio Ward: 25, 5801 Abbey Drive, Slidell, theft of vehicle over $1,500, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Laura Helmke: 42, 14470 Locust St., Baton Rouge, fugitive.
James Belcher: 30, 2012 Bluebird St., Slidell, theft under $1,000.
Christopher Threeton: 27, 25281 Cleland Road, Covington, theft under $1,000.
Eric Macarthur: 29, 8350 SE Camellia Drive, Hobe Sound, Florida, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paris Reso: 21, 125 Pinecrest Drive, Hammond, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule I, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Mason Populis: 21, 128 Pinecrest Drive, Hammond, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule IV.
August 12
James Mims: 19, 656 Florance Ave., Bogalusa, fugitive, contempt of court.
Kourtne Daniels: 21, 1905 Alvar St., New Orleans, aggravated battery.
Donald Ribarich: 39, 716 Albert St., Mandeville, theft of goods over $1,500.
Samantha Geerts: 23, 103 Trina Lane, Winter Springs, Florida, DWI second offense, driving without license, establishing speed zones, careless operation.
Neal Perry: 49, 73286 Nursery St., Covington, two counts of possession of Schedule II, simple burglary.
Todd Bollmeyer: 41, 518 S. Jefferson Ave., Covington, DWI first offense, reckless operation of motor vehicle.
Patrick Amos: 55, 20104 Arthur Road, Covington, DWI first offense, hit and run, careless operation, open container in motor vehicle.
Edward Schmidt: 34, 27471 Lavinghouse Road, Bush, DWI first offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Dustin Anzalone: 37, 19803 La. 402, Livingston, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, driving under suspension, expired vehicle inspection sticker, improper passing (passing on the shoulder), no child restraint, no safety belts.
Wilbert Brown: 46, 2422 Clauda Lane, Violet, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation.
Byron Nelson: 50, 2006 Salem Court, Longview, Texas, housed for court.
Bambi Lopez: 39, 56664 Behrman St., Slidell, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Heather Barsanti: 30, 1426 Hickory St., Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II.
Michaela Lewis: 22, 604 Pony Run, Pearl River, possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule I.
Elizabeth Zanco: 26, Slidell, theft (felony), monetary instrument abuse.
Brittany Ray: 21, 756 Gause Blvd., Slidell, theft (felony).
Jobmichael Griggs: 45, 39078 Craddock Lane, Pearl River, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Christian Bickham: 33, 21238 Lowe Davis Road, Abita Springs, refusing to provide correct identity, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II, two counts of fugitive.
Lance Manton: 22, 83114 Lee Settlement Road, Folsom, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule IV drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Bridgette Evans: 46, 64370 La. 3081, Pearl River, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Russell Hartline: 50, 36276 Rheusaw Crawford Road, Pearl River, fugitive.
Michael Reed: 36, 70352 J St., Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
17 people were housed for immigration violations during the period of Aug. 6-12